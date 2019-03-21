Manayunk Jazz Fest features 20 free shows

April is Jazz Appreciation Month in Philadelphia and Manayunk is celebrating with its own Jazz Fest.

To kick off the three-day festival, there will be a concert at Venice Island Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 2. Legendary saxophone players Bootsie Barnes and Larry McKenna will perform. Tickets are $24.95.

Then on Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4, restaurants and bars along Main Street will host free jazz shows.

Goat's Beard, Sona, Lucky's Last Chance, Manayunk Brewery, Bourbon Blue and Winnie's are a few of the places you'll find live music during Jazz Fest.



You can find the full list of performers here and once it's posted, the schedule will be available here.

Tuesday, April 2 through Thursday, April 4

Multiple venues in Manayunk

