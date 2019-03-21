More Events:

March 21, 2019

Manayunk Jazz Fest features 20 free shows

It will kick off with a ticketed performance by Bootsie Barnes and Larry McKenna

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Manayunk Canal Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The canal and downtown Manayunk.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month in Philadelphia and Manayunk is celebrating with its own Jazz Fest.

To kick off the three-day festival, there will be a concert at Venice Island Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 2. Legendary saxophone players Bootsie Barnes and Larry McKenna will perform. Tickets are $24.95.

Then on Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4, restaurants and bars along Main Street will host free jazz shows. 

Goat's Beard, Sona, Lucky's Last Chance, Manayunk Brewery, Bourbon Blue and Winnie's are a few of the places you'll find live music during Jazz Fest.

You can find the full list of performers here and once it's posted, the schedule will be available here.

Manayunk Jazz Fest

Tuesday, April 2 through Thursday, April 4
Multiple venues in Manayunk

