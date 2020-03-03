More News:

March 03, 2020

Man shot in Manayunk during attempted robbery

The incident appears unrelated last week's targeted killing of person on Dupont Street, but it is the second gun-related crime in the neighborhood within a week

By Allie Miller
A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Manayunk early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said. The 34-year-old had been walking home on the 100 block of Green Lane, less than two blocks off Main Street, when the gunman approached and fired three shots.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Manayunk early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said. 

The 34-year-old man was walking home on the 100 block of Green Lane, less than two blocks off Main Street, when the gunman approached and fired three shots at him, 6ABC reported police said. Manayunk residents nearby heard the shots and called police.

Officers arrived around 1:30 a.m. and found the man near where the shooting took place with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Police said, after firing the shots, the suspect tried to rob the man although he didn't take anything and then fled the scene before cops arrived, NBC10 reported.

This is the second shooting within a week in Manayunk. On Feb. 25, a man was gunned down inside a Manayunk garage on Dupont Street when an assailant fired 30 shots into his car in an "execution-style" killing. The victim, 43-year-old I-Dean Fulton, was a suspected drug dealer under investigation by the FBI prior to his death

