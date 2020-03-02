More News:

March 02, 2020

Human arm found on side of road in Northeast Philly, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Arm Northeast Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A passerby found a human limb near the Fox Chase Farm in Northeast Philly on Monday, March 2, 2020. An investigation is ongoing.

A partially decomposed human arm and hand were discovered Monday morning on the side of a road in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

A passerby made the grisly discovery around 8:40 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pine Road, which is in the vicinity of Pennypack Creek near the property of Fox Chase Farm. The partial human remains were located nearby the line dividing Philadelphia from Montgomery County.

Authorities said no other body parts were found at the scene and there were no identifying features immediately distinguishable on the left limb.

The arm and hand have been taken to the medical examiner's office for analysis.

Philadelphia police said updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.

