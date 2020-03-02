Woman fatally struck in Bucks County hit-and-run on Route 1

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, went missing at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Sept. 16, 2019.

A woman will killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles in Bucks County, according to police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Route 1 in the area of Neshaminy High School, Middletown Township police said.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was struck while walking along Route 1 or attempting to cross the street.

Investigators said multiple vehicles struck the victim but none of them remained at the scene.

The crash led to closures and detours in the surrounding area during the early morning hours.

Authorities have not identified the victim and the incident remains under investigation.