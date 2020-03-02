More News:

March 02, 2020

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate

The mystery odor caused the evacuation of Center City buildings and for a time people blamed crews cleaning tanks at the PES refinery site

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Emergencies Odor
PES Refinery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Emergency officials have not determined what caused the widespread gas odor people smelled in multiple parts of Philadelphia on Monday. For a time, the smell was blamed on a chemical release at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery, but that was determined not to be the cause.

Philadelphia emergency responders have not determined what caused the widespread gas odor people smelled in multiple parts of the city on Monday.

The odor was strong enough that some believed it to be a natural gas leak, which it was not, and it resulted in several Center City buildings being evacuated as a precaution. Reports about the smell started before noon.

MORE: Shuttered Philly refinery measured worst in U.S. for cancer-causing benzene, report says

For a time, officials thought the origin was the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philadelphia. Crews at the refinery property had been cleaning tanks there Monday, and an initial report from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management attributed the odor to a non-hazardous chemical release.

However, later in the afternoon, the Philadelphia Fire Department, which was leading the investigation and sent firefighters with the department's Hazmat Task Force to the refinery, said that wasn't the case. 

Many Philadelphians took to Twitter to react to the unknown odor in Center City on Monday.







Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Emergencies Odor Philadelphia Philadelphia Fire Department Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Viral

Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver
Ambulance Chase Viral Tweets

Healthy Eating

Obsessing over a healthy diet can lead to an unusual eating disorder
Orthorexia nervosa eating disorder healthy diet

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is so weird it just might work
Dispatches From Elsewhere

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved