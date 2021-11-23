More News:

November 23, 2021

Camden County man found dead after he allegedly killed daughter with baseball bat

Gregory Kelemen, 57, of Voorhees, had been charged with first-degree murder

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
11 23 2021 Crime Scene.jpeg Kat Wilcox/Pexels

Gregory Keleman, 57, of Voorhees, allegedly bludgeoned his adult daughter to death with a baseball bat and tried to kill his wife with the same weapon.

A Voorhees man who allegedly bludgeoned his adult daughter to death with a baseball bat Monday morning has been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gregory Kelemen, 57, had been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his daughter, Katherine, a 22-year-old set to graduate from Temple University in May. He also was accused of trying to murder his wife Sheri Kelemen with the same weapon, leaving her in critical condition, according to a release from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Voorhees Township Police found Gregory Kelemen's body around 11:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Preston Avenue. Until then, a manhunt had been underway for the suspect.

The incident reportedly happened before 7 a.m. Monday at the family's home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees.

Sheri told investigators she woke up to her husband beating her while saying "I can't take it anymore."

After he left the home, Sheri crawled up to her daughter's bedroom. Investigators said she found Katherine bloodied and unresponsive with a bat next to her. Gregory typically kept the bat under the couple's bed.

Vorhees Greg Keleman./.

Gregory Keleman

Gregory was believed to have fled in his silver Toyota Rav4, which was missing from the home Monday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the family's home at 6:49 a.m. in response to a 911 call from Sheri. They transported Katherine to an area hospital, where she later died at 8:17 a.m. Sheri was hospitalized with injuries to her head and hands and is currently in stable condition.

Gregory called his employer at 10 a.m. to say he would be late to work due to a family emergency, investigators said. He never showed up.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Gregory Kelemen was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

noah@phillyvoice.com

