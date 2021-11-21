More News:

November 21, 2021

Pregnant woman fatally shot while leaving her own baby shower in Lawncrest, police say

The 32-year-old was 7 months pregnant, and officials believe the shooting was targeted

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Police say a 32-year old pregnant woman was shot and killed outside her home in Lawncrest around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. They believe she was targeted after coming home from her own baby shower.

A 32-year old pregnant woman and her unborn child were shot and killed in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. 

The woman was unloading gifts from her baby shower into her home when she was reportedly shot in the head and stomach. Police believe the woman was targeted, though the investigation is ongoing. 

In incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street on Saturday, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. 

The 7-months pregnant woman was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. Her fetus was pronounced dead several minutes later, police say

"The person who did this couldn't be more cowardly," Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter told 6ABC early this morning. 

According to the city data, there have been 491 homicides in Philadelphia as of late Saturday night, up 13% from this time last year. Problems related to gun violence throughout the city have resulted in community gun buybacks and increased community funding for antiviolence initiatives, but residents, including neighbors of the woman killed in Lawncrest on Saturday, are not satisfied with the city's response to the increased homicide rate. 

"With what just happened at the end of my block, enough is enough," neighbor Tom McDonald told 6ABC. "The city needs to do something." 

This story is still developing.

