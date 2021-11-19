More Health:

November 19, 2021

Delco appoints Erie County’s Melissa Lyon as director for newly created Health Dept.

The Delaware County Health Department is set to open in January 2022

By Hannah Kanik
The Delaware County Board of Health appointed Melissa Lyon as its first ever Health Department Director at a meeting Thursday.

The five-member Board of Health made the announcement at a special meeting in Media, Pennsylvania, on Thursday evening, the county said in a press release.

“This is an exciting next step for the County as we prepare to launch the Delaware County Health Department in January 2022,” said Delaware County Council Vice Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “Melissa will focus on ensuring the health and well-being of our community through the collection and evaluation of hyperlocal data and fostering community partnerships to deliver programs and resources for all residents.”

Lyon has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and public health. She served as the Public Health Director for eight years and recently took on the role of COVID-19 Response Incident Commander for the Erie County Health Department.

“We look forward to working with Melissa as the Delaware County Health Department takes shape under her leadership,” said Frances M. Sheehan, President of The Foundation for Delaware County. “As the organization that established the Delaware County Public Health Fund to help raise charitable donations for the health department’s efforts, we are excited to support Melissa’s work to create the highest quality public health for our county.”

Delaware County officials are expecting to launch the Delaware County Health Department in January, 6ABC reported

As the Health Director, Lyon will lead the Health Department's local experts focused on the improvement of health, safety, and quality of life of Delaware County residents using local data, resources, and service partners.

Lyon is a graduate of the State University of New York at Fredonia, and is currently a SUNY Fredonia adjunct faculty member where she teaches introduction to public health and the public health seminar. 

She also guest lectures and speaks at universities and professional association events across the country.

