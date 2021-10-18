More News:

October 18, 2021

Pottstown man killed wife, self in murder-suicide, investigators say

A history of domestic violence led up to the deadly incident on Monday morning, prosecutors said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Pottstown Police Shooting The Pottstown Police Department/Facebook

Carla Forde, 46, was beaten and fatally shot by her husband, 42-year-old Edward Thornton, at their home in Pottstown on Oct. 18, 2021, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Home surveillance footage found that Thornton took his own life after he killed Forde, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot by her husband at their home in Pottstown on Monday morning, authorities said. The man then took his own life.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the couple's home on Chestnut Street, where a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

When Pottstown police and Montgomery County detectives responded to the scene, they found Carla Forde and her husband, 42-year-old Edward Thornton, both deceased.

Investigators recovered home surveillance footage that showed the couple had been arguing in the kitchen. Thornton was seen beating the victim until she was unconscious, police said. He then left the room and returned with a gun from upstairs, shooting Forde before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Investigators described a "history of domestic violence" that led to Monday's incident.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office will conduct autopsies on Forde and Thornton.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim. This is yet another domestic violence or relationship homicide in Montgomery County," said District Attorney Kevin Steele, whose office has noted an increase in domestic violence calls since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

People who are living in a violent situation at home are urged to seek help by contacting the Laurel House hotline at (800) 642-3150 or the Women's Center of Montgomery County hotline at (800) 773-2424.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Pottstown Crime Montgomery County Suicide

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles looking like future 'sellers,' but should have incredible draft capital
101821JeffreyLurie

Sponsored

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Social Justice

Philly police soon will no longer pull drivers over for minor infractions
Philadelphia traffic stops

Books

Questlove to release new book chronicling American music, history over last 50 years
Questlove Music Is History book

Illness

Marijuana use doubles people's risk of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, study shows
Marijuana use COVID-19 infections

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved