Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes

March 5 is Mardi Gras – or Fat Tuesday – and Philly is ready to celebrate with parties and specials.

There will be hurricanes, crawfish, King Cake and more to eat and drink, plus parades, jazz, beads and open bars.

Below are seven spots to check out in Philly for some Mardi Gras fun.

Chef/owner Mark DeNinno has created a special Fat Tuesday menu, and he's offering free buckets of crawfish to the first 25 guests who order from it on March 5.



Dishes include crawfish potpie, crawfish cheesesteak, crawfish mac & cheese and jambalaya.

Chris' Jazz Cafe bartender Brittany Koole, a New Orleans native, has also crafted a Mardi Gras cocktail menu. All the speciality drinks will be $15.



That's not all, though. There will be a parade led by The Hoppin’ John Orchestra at 6:15 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join in the fun on Broad and Chestnut streets.

After, the band will perform inside the restaurant. Admission to the show will be $15.

Tuesday, March 5

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1421 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 568-3131



The Bourse

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Barry's Buns - An all-natural made-from-scratch bakery. Originating in Chestnut Hill, this husband and wife business specializes in cinnamon and sticky buns. Pictured is a sampling of buns and baked goods.



Enjoy hurricanes at Bluebird Distilling, mini King Cakes at Barry’s Buns, spicy fried shrimp at Ka’Moon and more.

The vendors will open at 7 a.m., but the real fun will start in the evening. From 7 to 10 p.m., Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society will set the mood with lively jazz and parades around the food hall.

In between sets, burlesque dancers from Envoute will perform.

Tuesday, March 5

All day, beginning at 7 a.m.

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Party at Manyunk's Bourbon Blue on March 5. The New Orleans-inspired restaurant is offering a two-hour open bar package for $20 and a three-hour open bar package for $30. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition, there will be live music, prizes, masks and beads.

Tuesday, March 5

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

2 Rector St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

(215) 508-3360



Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA The King Cake Burger at Rex 1516.



Indulge in the King Cake Burger, an 8-ounce beef patty with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and pickles on a king cake roll, with a Newbold IPA and a shot of Jim Beam Devil's Cut Bourbon for $17.

Also try a falernum hurricane. The $8 cocktail is made with aged rum, white rum and falernum, a liqueur often used in tropical drinks.

Tuesday, March 5

1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(267) 319-1366



Head to Old City for $10 Mardi Gras drink specials at Red Owl Tavern, located by Independence Hall.

Try the King Cake Milk Punch, made with brown butter washed bourbon, vanilla and nutmeg.

For a pick-me-up, go for the Café NOLA, a cocktail with coffee, praline syrup and Cognac.

Sazerac, a New Orleans classic made with rye whiskey, absinthe, sugar and bitters, will also be available.



Tuesday, March 5

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 923-2267



Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Enjoy shrimp and grits for $18 during Mardi Gras.



The mouthwatering dish includes a poached egg, fried shrimp, tasso ham and cheesy, creamy grits.

Tuesday, March 5

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 963-2788



For Mardi Gras, Square 1682 will offer jerk chicken over pan fried cabbage with 1682 hot sauce for $24. Add warm cornbread with house-churned butter and honey for an extra $5.

Sounds delicious, right?



To pair with the Southern food, ask for a Sazerac. The cocktail will be $10.

Tuesday, March 5

121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-5008



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.