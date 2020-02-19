Where to celebrate Mardi Gras 2020 in Philadelphia

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is coming up on Feb. 25.

While Philadelphia is far from New Orleans, where the biggest celebrations happen, there are still plenty of restaurants and bars in Philly throwing parties and offering specials for the holiday.

Get all the details on where to go for hurricane cocktails, a crawfish cheesesteak and more in our roundup below.

On Fat Tuesday, Chris' Jazz Cafe will celebrate from 11 a.m. to midnight. There will be a special Mardi Gras menu featuring authentic Louisiana dishes, including alligator gar, jambalaya and beignets.

"Alligator gar is a prehistoric fish native to the bayou and is known as the 'dinosaur fish' because its origins date back to the Jurassic period, over 100 million years ago," shared owner Mark DeNinno.

Also on the menu will be a crawfish cheesesteak, buckets of crawfish and a fried catfish sandwich, as well as hurricane cocktails.

Then at 6:45 p.m., there will be a parade around Broad and Chestnut streets led by The Hoppin’ John Orchestra. Afterward, the 10-piece ensemble will take the stage. Admission to the 7 p.m. show is $15.

Tuesday, March 25

1421 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 568-3131



The Manayunk restaurant is throwing a Mardi Gras party with live music, a DJ, food and drink specials, prizes, masks and lots of beads.

Tickets are $10 and include access to the specials, which include $5 Southern Comfort hurricane cocktails, $4 Abita Purple Haze drafts and Abita Mardi Gras Bock bottles, and half-price apps from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

4:30-10:30 p.m. | $10 admission

2 Rector St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

(215) 508-3360

The restaurant, bar, and music venue in Old City is celebrating with drink specials, as well as a performance by Dan Nugent & the Midnight Society from 5 to 8 p.m.

Also, a crawfish boil will be available while supplies last. The southern favorite will be $20 for two pounds.



Tuesday, March 25

56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 238-5888

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Enjoy falernum hurricanes for $8 at Rex 1516.

At the southern restaurant, guests can enjoy hurricanes with aged rum, white rum and falernum, a liqueur often used in tropical drinks.

The other Mardi Gras special available will be a king cake burger, which includes an 8-ounce beef patty with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and pickles on a king cake roll. Guests can pair the burger with a pint of Newbold IPA and a shot of Jim Beam for $17 total.

Tuesday, March 25

1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(267) 319-1366

Classic Mardi Gras dishes will be served, including gumbo-stuffed pig, king cake beignets and muffuletta, an Italian-inspired sandwich native to New Orleans. To drink, guests can order a daiquiri or brews from the Louisiana-based Abita Brewing Co.

Tuesday, March 25

1737 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 825-7035

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.