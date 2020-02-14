More Events:

February 14, 2020

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February

Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 25 this year

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras by offering food and drink specials through March 1. The bar is located on Jewelers' Row at 112 S. Eighth St.

Mardi Gras is Tuesday, Feb. 25, but Craftsman Row Saloon on Jewelers' Row is celebrating now through Sunday, March 1.

In honor of Fat Tuesday, the bar is offering food and drink specials. Plus, Craftsman Row Saloon is decorated with festive purple, green and gold décor, making guests feel like they've left Philly for Bourbon Street.

Below are all the details on the Mardi Gras specials available through the end of the month.

Drinks

• Masquerade Hurricane – Light and dark rum, orange, pineapple and lemon
• Saints Sazerac – Rye whiskey, Peychaud's Bitters and absinthe
• Cereal Punch (non-alcoholic) – Frosted Flakes milk, nutmeg and vanilla
• King of Bourbon Street Milkshake (non-alcoholic) – Beignet, king cake, white chocolate, cinnamon (and beads!)

Food

• French Quarter Crab Cake – Creole spices, tartar sauce and martins potato roll
• Creole Crab Cakes – Tartar sauce and fries
• Dirty Rice – White rice, ground beef, chicken and onions

Craftsman Row Saloon is located at 112 S. Eighth St.

