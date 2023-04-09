Maria Quiñones Sánchez exits race for Philadelphia mayor

Maria Quiñones Sánchez, one of 11 Democrats running for mayor of Philadelphia, announced she is suspending her campaign.



Before joining the race, Quiñones Sánchez was the first Latina to serve on City Council, representing the 7th Council District for 15 years. Quiñones Sánchez and fellow candidate Derek Green became the first candidates for mayor when they left City Council on the same day back in September.

“I am sorry to be suspending my campaign," Quiñones Sánchez said in a statement on Sunday. "I ran for mayor because I’ve lived every challenge this city faces, and with my policy and legislative experience, I felt I could tackle our city’s challenges head-on."

Quiñones Sánchez studied at Temple University before stepping away to start a family and work for the office of Councilmember Marian Tasco. She later graduated from Lincoln University with a master's degree in Human Services. She also served as a deputy elections commissioner, worked for ASPIRA, an education agency, and helped found Eugenio Maria de Hostos, the first bilingual charter school in Philadelphia.



With Quiñones Sánchez's exit, there are no Latino candidates remaining in the mayoral race.

“I want to push our city forward in a more inclusive and equitable direction," Quiñones Sánchez said. "Over the last few months, I’ve been disappointed that the other candidates have made no mention of how they would help Latino Philadelphians.

“The needs of our community are specific and unique. They deserved to be addressed. Our role in the future of the city cannot be denied, but we need a city government that is responsive and understanding.”



On Sunday, Quiñones Sánchez also released her proposed "Agenda Latina," which addresses the needs of the local Latino community with regards to representation, language access, housing equity, business, poverty, education and public safety.

Quiñones Sánchez told the Philadelphia Inquirer that her decision to exit the race came in response to the "obnoxious, obscene amount of money that is shaping the race."

She did not feel she could compete with the millions of dollars being poured into the race by self-funding candidates and outside spending groups.

Quiñones Sánchez said she intends to remain in public life and continue to impact the community.



The Philadelphia primary election will be held on May 16.

