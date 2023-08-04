Remembering Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' actor and Philly native, who died at 83

Mark Margolis, the actor who had late career roles in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died at 83, his family and publicist said Friday.

Margolis starred in "Breaking Bad" as drug kingpin Hector "Tio" Salamanca, whose family used brutal tactics to maintain their turf in a drug market suddenly disrupted by Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a chemistry teacher-turned-meth making prodigy. The Salamanca story is explored in greater depth in the prequel series "Better Call Saul." Viewers learn how he wound up wheelchair-bound and unable to speak, iconically tapping a bell to answer questions.

Margolis briefly attended Temple University before dropping out to pursue acting in New York City. He was trained at the famed Actors Studio under Stella Adler and later received guidance from Lee Strasburg and Barbara Loden.

During his lengthy career, Margolis had supporting roles in the movies "Scarface," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and multiple Darren Aronofsky films including "Pi," "Requiem for a Dream," "The Fountain," "The Wrestler" and "Black Swan." He also was an accomplished stage actor who was part of the cast of "Quills" at Philadelphia's Wilma Theatre in 1997. The production won a Barrymore Award for best play.

Below are clips of some of the highlights of Margolis' career in TV and film.