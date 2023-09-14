Mark Recchi set to be indcuted into Flyers Hall of Fame

A constant source of offense while he was here in the 1990s and early 2000s, Mark Recchi will be recognized by the Flyers ahead of this season's January 27 game against the Boston Bruins, when he'll be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Recchi spent 10 of his 22 NHL seasons in Philadelphia across two stints, first from 1991-1995 after being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh, and then from 1998-2004 after being re-acquired from Montreal.

As a Flyer, he racked up 232 goals and 395 assists for 627 points (tied for 12th, 6th, and 9th all-time for the franchise respectively), set the team's single-season points record with a staggering 123 in the 1992-93 campaign, and was a fixture of the Flyers' offenses during those two eras – at first with Eric Lindros and Brent Fedyk on the "Crazy 8s" line, and then skating alongside the likes of, by that point, established veterans John LeClair, Jeremy Roenick, Tony Amonte, and a young Simon Gagné.

“As a teammate of Mark’s, I can ensure that no one deserves this exclusive honor more than him,” Flyers president of hockey ops Keith Jones said in a press release. “January 27 will be an outstanding day for our franchise and for Mark and his family as we celebrate all his Flyers accomplishments.”

“This is a tremendous honor and one I was not expecting to get the call for,” Recchi added. “My time in Philadelphia meant a lot, still means a lot, to me and I am very thankful to be the next inductee into the Flyers Hall of Fame. Thank you to [Flyers governor Dan Hilferty], Keith and the nomination and voting committees for this opportunity. I look forward to sharing this memory with my family, the fans, fellow Flyers Alumni and the entire Flyers organization.”

Recchi totaled 577 goals, 956 assists, and 1,533 points for his career while winning three Stanley Cups with the Penguins (1991), Hurricanes (2006), and Bruins (2011) along the way.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2017, and after his retirement following Boston's 2011 Cup run, has spent his post-playing days across various coaching roles.

LeClair and Lindros were inducted into the Flyers' Hall of Fame together in 2014, then were followed by Eric Desjardins and Rod Brind'Amour in 2015.

And with Recchi's induction set for this season, that'll put the Flyers who were core to the team's identity in the 90s all in there.

