More News:

October 08, 2018

Marlton man missing after hike at Rocky Mountain National Park

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Missing People Hiking
Ryan Albert Marlton Source/Rocky Mountain National Park

Ryan Albert, 30, of Marlton went missing at Rocky Mountain National Park on Oct. 5, 2018.

A New Jersey man who went hiking in the Rocky Mountains on Friday remained missing on Monday as search and rescue crews continued to scour the region of his disappearance. 

Ryan Albert, a 30-year-old Marlton resident, had planned to climb Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park beginning Thursday, park rangers said in a news release

A concerned family member contacted Denver police Friday when Albert didn't return home as expected from his climb. Park rangers were notified and Albert's rental car was found at the trailhead on Friday afternoon. His destination and route were not initially known. 

Information received by police over the weekend indicated that Albert had planned to climb Long's Peak via the popular Keyhole route, according to Coloradoan.com

Search crews were particularly worried by Albert's disappearance in light of treacherous weather conditions forecast for Saturday, including a mix of snow, sleet, hail, thunder and lightning. 

Albert was last seen leaving Denver on Thursday morning. He was wearing dark clothes and a backpack. 

Anyone with information on Albert's whereabouts is asked to contact (970)-586-1204. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Missing People Hiking Marlton National Parks Colorado

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Odd News

Only in Camden: Insane Clown Posse member tries to dropkick Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst
icp shaggy 2 dope

Employment

Met Philadelphia holding job fair for 200 positions at new venue
inside the met 3 - cabaret set up

Health News

Cannabis use more detrimental to brain health than alcohol use, study claims
cannabis-causes-brain-aging-flickr

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Vikings game
100818JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.