Mayor Cherelle Parker's flubbed Eagles chant spawns T-shirt by Phillygoat

January 21, 2025
Mayor Cherelle Parker's misspelled Eagles chant has lit up the internet this week — and already inspired its own T-shirt.
Parker attempted to lead Philadelphians in a rallying cry for the Birds during a news conference Sunday ahead of the team's playoff game against the Rams. But things went south by the second letter, as Parker yelled, "E-L-G-S-E-S!" The gaffe spread across social media in the following days, acquiring such a life of its own that it's now earned a screen-printed tee.
Gonna need the Philly Mayor to work on her “EAGLES” chant before the NFC Championship pic.twitter.com/VL5zZLzRIk— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 20, 2025
Parker's office did not immediately respond to request for comment, but the mayor acknowledged her blunder in a news conference about Kensington's new wellness support center Tuesday.
"We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy that I never have," she said. "Especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right."
With her slipup, Parker joins a pantheon of Philadelphia politicians fumbling the Eagles chant. In 2018, state Sen. Tony Williams organized an impromptu call and response with Gov. Tom Wolf inside a grocery store — and embarrassed everyone in the process.
Ok, this was a little awkward. @SenTonyWilliams and @GovernorTomWolf doing an @Eagles chant... pic.twitter.com/Qj5UrXQyFu— Mike DeNardo (@_MikeDeNardo) January 17, 2018
