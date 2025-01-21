Mayor Cherelle Parker's flubbed Eagles chant spawns T-shirt by Phillygoat

Mayor Cherelle Parker's misspelled Eagles chant has lit up the internet this week — and already inspired its own T-shirt.

Parker attempted to lead Philadelphians in a rallying cry for the Birds during a news conference Sunday ahead of the team's playoff game against the Rams. But things went south by the second letter, as Parker yelled, "E-L-G-S-E-S!" The gaffe spread across social media in the following days, acquiring such a life of its own that it's now earned a screen-printed tee.

Phillygoat, a company founded by a trio of Delco brothers, is selling a kelly green shirt with "E-L-G-S-E-S" stamped in white letters along the front. The shirt is unisex and 100% cotton; it's selling for $32.99.

The online description for the item reads, "Sounds like our mayor's E-A-G-L-E-S chant needs a bit of work..🤣"

Parker's office did not immediately respond to request for comment, but the mayor acknowledged her blunder in a news conference about Kensington's new wellness support center Tuesday.

"We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy that I never have," she said. "Especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right."

With her slipup, Parker joins a pantheon of Philadelphia politicians fumbling the Eagles chant. In 2018, state Sen. Tony Williams organized an impromptu call and response with Gov. Tom Wolf inside a grocery store — and embarrassed everyone in the process.

