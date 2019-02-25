More News:

February 25, 2019

Mays Landing man charged with human trafficking after victim escapes through window

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Human Trafficking
El Joshua Souce/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

El Joshua, 36, of Mays Landing.

A Mays Landing man is facing human trafficking charges after he allegedly forced three women into servitude, including prostitution under the threat of violence, Atlantic County prosecutors said Monday.

El Joshua, 36, was arrested earlier this month following an two month long investigation prompted by a woman's daring escape through a window at his property.

Authorities said Joshua held the women captive over a period of time and compelled them to perform domestic labor and sex services. The women also were allegedly beaten and given heroin to remain under Joshua's control.

The victim who escaped told police about the other two women, who were late found and freed from captivity.

“Human trafficking is a serious problem that plagues our community. Whether through prostitution or other forms of forced labor, such as restaurants and nail salons, we as a community must recognize the signs and report suspected incidents to law enforcement immediately," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Joshua is charged with human trafficking, criminal restraint and a related weapons offense.

A detention hearing for Joshua, who is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Human Trafficking Mays Landing Atlantic County Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' worst 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022419MarcusSmith

Celebrities

Q&A with Jonathan Van Ness from 'Queer Eye' ahead of his 'Road to Beijing' tour
Jonathan Van Ness

Environment

Pennsylvania state rep: We need carbon dioxide because I like vegetables
Daryl Metcalfe Pennsylvania

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Travel

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts
passport

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved