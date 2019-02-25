More News:

February 25, 2019

Twitter reacts to Patriots owner Robert Kraft's lurid charging details in prostitution sting

By Michael Tanenbaum
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was formally charged Monday with soliciting prostitution, allegedly visiting a Palm Beach County massage parlor on the day of the AFC Championship Game.

A criminal affidavit released released by the Jupiter Police Department details the allegations against Kraft, 77, concerning two visits to the Orchids of Asia spa within a 24-hour-period. Kraft was found in the surveillance footage two days after cameras were installed, police said.

In the first of the two visits on Jan. 19, Kraft was allegedly involved with two women at the spa. The second visit, hours before Kraft flew to Kansas City to see the Patriots-Chiefs game, Kraft allegedly met with a woman for 14 minutes. Police said he was driven to the strip mall spa in a blue Bentley.

Kraft was positively identified by his Massachusetts driver's license, according to police.

RELATED: Meek Mill, Trump, others react to Robert Kraft's soliciting sex charges

The arrest came as part of wider investigation into day spas across the state's Treasure Coast. Authorities contend the spas have ties to international human trafficking and money laundering.

As additional details about Kraft case surfaced Monday, many on social media reacted with shock and snark, while some questioned how the NFL will proceed with its own investigation. Kraft, who could face up to a year in jail and 100 hours of community service, also was photographed Monday meeting with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the two embraced outside a private jet.















