On McDonald's McDelivery Day, get a '90s freebie with your burger and fries

McDonald's is bringing back Global McDelivery Day on Thursday.



Customers can download Uber Eats and order McDelivery to receive a McDonald's meal straight to their door, plus a freebie from McDonald's '90s-themed Throwback Collection.



These designs were inspired by the '90s.

The collection includes a fanny pack, a bandana, pins, T-shirts, sweatshirts and socks.

You know you need that cheeseburger-covered fanny pack – it goes with everything.

To get your '90s-themed freebie (while supplies last), order McDelivery with a minimum $5 food order beginning at 10:30 or 11 a.m., depending on when the lunch menu starts at your local McDonald's. In the Greater Philadelphia area, there are 85 McDonald's participating.

Thursday, July 19

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. | Minimum $5 food order

All participating McDonald's