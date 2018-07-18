On McDonald's McDelivery Day, get a '90s freebie with your burger and fries

July 18, 2018
McDonald's is bringing back Global McDelivery Day on Thursday.
Customers can download Uber Eats and order McDelivery to receive a McDonald's meal straight to their door, plus a freebie from McDonald's '90s-themed Throwback Collection.
You know you need that cheeseburger-covered fanny pack – it goes with everything.
To get your '90s-themed freebie (while supplies last), order McDelivery with a minimum $5 food order beginning at 10:30 or 11 a.m., depending on when the lunch menu starts at your local McDonald's. In the Greater Philadelphia area, there are 85 McDonald's participating.
Thursday, July 19
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. | Minimum $5 food order
All participating McDonald's