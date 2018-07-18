More Events:

July 18, 2018

On McDonald's McDelivery Day, get a '90s freebie with your burger and fries

The fast food chain is serving throwback fashion

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink McDonald's
McDonald's Global McDelivery Day Courtesy of /McDonald's

How would you wear your free McDonald's fanny pack?

McDonald's is bringing back Global McDelivery Day on Thursday.

Customers can download Uber Eats and order McDelivery to receive a McDonald's meal straight to their door, plus a freebie from McDonald's '90s-themed Throwback Collection.

RELATED: Only one in five millennials has ever had a Big Mac. They're missing out. | Five cast members from "The Office" are coming to Philadelphia in September | A Selena Gomez-endorsed brand is hosting special events at SEPTA stops

Courtesy of/McDonald's

These designs were inspired by the '90s.

The collection includes a fanny pack, a bandana, pins, T-shirts, sweatshirts and socks.

You know you need that cheeseburger-covered fanny pack – it goes with everything.

To get your '90s-themed freebie (while supplies last), order McDelivery with a minimum $5 food order beginning at 10:30 or 11 a.m., depending on when the lunch menu starts at your local McDonald's. In the Greater Philadelphia area, there are 85 McDonald's participating.

Global McDelivery Day

Thursday, July 19
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. | Minimum $5 food order
All participating McDonald's

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

