More Culture:

July 17, 2018

Five cast members from "The Office" are coming to Philadelphia in September

Angela, Oscar, and others will be sitting on a panel at the Keystone Comic Con at the Convention Center

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Comic Con
The Office Comic Con Keystone @KeystonComiCon//Twitter

A handful of notable actors from The Office are reuniting for three days for Keystone Comic Con, the event’s organizers announced Monday.

It won’t be a full-blown Poor Richard’s happy hour, but if you’ve dreamt about seeing your favorite Office workers in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck.

A handful of notable actors from The Office are reuniting for three days for Keystone Comic Con, the event’s organizers announced Monday.

The festival is set for Sept. 14-16 at the Convention Center, and Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nuñez, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, and Creed Bratton will all be in attendance. The five stars will sit on a panel with fans to talk about the show five years after its final episode aired.

MORE CULTURE2019 Made in America festival will reportedly not be on the Ben Franklin Parkway

And for those who consider themselves Office super-fans, there’s also a chance enter the convention’s Ultimate The Office Experience. The winner receives two premium tickets to the Comic Con, two front row seats to the panel, and a photo op with guests from the cast. You can sign up for the sweepstakes here. The sweepstakes close at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22.

It’s a shame fellow stars Rainn Wilson, Steve Carrell and John Krasinski won’t be in attendance, considering the show has an episode in its third season centered around a convention in Philadelphia, held at the Convention Center.

Alas, you’ll have to make do with the entire accounting department, the head of quality assurance, and the most experienced salesman in the office.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Comic Con Philadelphia Office

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Have the Sixers lost interest in Kawhi Leonard?
071718_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Phillies

MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Manny Machado? Is he being traded to the Dodgers?
062118_Machado_usat

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music Festival

Report: 2019 Made in America festival will not be on the Ben Franklin Parkway
Made in AMerica

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.