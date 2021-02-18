More Culture:

February 18, 2021

Leaked Meek Mill track with verse about Kobe Bryant's death stirs criticism

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Meek Mill
Meek Mill Kobe Bryant Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Meek Mill's lyrical reference to Kobe Bryant's death in a Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash is drawing criticism. The line is part of a song that was recently leaked online.

Meek Mill is facing criticism about a track that leaked online with a line referencing the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The a song, titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)," is a collaboration with Mill and rapper Lil Baby. The song, Mill raps the verse “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” the website Complex reported Thursday.

The lyric is a reference to the Lower Merion High School basketball star's death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant was 41 and Gianna Bryant was 13. The other victims in the crash were teammates on Gianna Bryant's basketball team, their parents and the helicopter pilot.

Reaction to Mill's lyric about Bryant's death on spread on social media on Wednesday and Thursday, and overwhelmingly the North Philly rapper was rebuked as being tone-deaf for the mention.

Mill didn't directly reference his critics on social media, but based on the 33-year-old's tweets, the rapper was aware what was going on.

The leaked track comes days after Mill and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got into a heated in-person argument in the parking lot outside an Atlanta club early Valentine's Day morning. The two rappers previously had been fueding for months on social media.

6ix9ine and Mill shouted insults at one another while recording the spat on their phones and being kept more than an arm's length apart by their respective security teams.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Meek Mill Philadelphia Kobe Bryant Rap Hip-hop Lyrics Rappers Musicians Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts
021821CarsonWentz

Wellness

To relieve dry skin, dermatologists advise adopting a few daily habits this winter
Preventing Dry Skin

Weather

Snow to transition to sleet as winter storm moves through Philly region
Philly weather forecast

Eagles

The case against the Eagles drafting a QB with the sixth overall pick
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Musicians

Philly's Pink Sweat$ introduces his musically talented family in 'Pink Planet' YouTube series
pink sweat$ video

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved