Leaked Meek Mill track with verse about Kobe Bryant's death stirs criticism

Meek Mill is facing criticism about a track that leaked online with a line referencing the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The a song, titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)," is a collaboration with Mill and rapper Lil Baby. The song, Mill raps the verse “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” the website Complex reported Thursday.

The lyric is a reference to the Lower Merion High School basketball star's death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant was 41 and Gianna Bryant was 13. The other victims in the crash were teammates on Gianna Bryant's basketball team, their parents and the helicopter pilot.

Reaction to Mill's lyric about Bryant's death on spread on social media on Wednesday and Thursday, and overwhelmingly the North Philly rapper was rebuked as being tone-deaf for the mention.

Mill didn't directly reference his critics on social media, but based on the 33-year-old's tweets, the rapper was aware what was going on.

The leaked track comes days after Mill and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got into a heated in-person argument in the parking lot outside an Atlanta club early Valentine's Day morning. The two rappers previously had been fueding for months on social media.

6ix9ine and Mill shouted insults at one another while recording the spat on their phones and being kept more than an arm's length apart by their respective security teams.