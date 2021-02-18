Leaked Meek Mill track with verse about Kobe Bryant's death stirs criticism

February 18, 2021
Meek Mill is facing criticism about a track that leaked online with a line referencing the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant.
The a song, titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)," is a collaboration with Mill and rapper Lil Baby. The song, Mill raps the verse “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” the website Complex reported Thursday.
The lyric is a reference to the Lower Merion High School basketball star's death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.
Kobe Bryant was 41 and Gianna Bryant was 13. The other victims in the crash were teammates on Gianna Bryant's basketball team, their parents and the helicopter pilot.
Reaction to Mill's lyric about Bryant's death on spread on social media on Wednesday and Thursday, and overwhelmingly the North Philly rapper was rebuked as being tone-deaf for the mention.
I am once again asking that we cancel meek mill pic.twitter.com/zJkMbGDxGV— ewa (@ewaahahaha) February 18, 2021
I don't know when I'll be ready to hear a song that references Kobe, but I know it ain't now & I know that line Meek Mill just dropped ain't it. Let that man RIP a little longer & the next man who wants to try, work a little harder to ensure that your bar isn't so disrespectful.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 18, 2021
“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” - Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6— Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021
Lil baby watching meek mill in the studio when he said that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/jPc5hixC4W— Noah (@alan_noah05) February 18, 2021
Meek Mill will never have bars like Kobe had bars pic.twitter.com/gDgSEXoX7B— Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) February 18, 2021
Everytime Meek Mill say something this everyone reaction pic.twitter.com/T13pp5SYvX— kevin (@kevinfrmuptown) February 18, 2021
Mill didn't directly reference his critics on social media, but based on the 33-year-old's tweets, the rapper was aware what was going on.
somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021
They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021
The leaked track comes days after Mill and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got into a heated in-person argument in the parking lot outside an Atlanta club early Valentine's Day morning. The two rappers previously had been fueding for months on social media.
6ix9ine and Mill shouted insults at one another while recording the spat on their phones and being kept more than an arm's length apart by their respective security teams.
