February 23, 2021

Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'disrespectful' verse referencing Kobe Bryant's death

'If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband,' Bryant wrote on her Instagram on Monday night

By Pat Ralph
'I believe you can do better than this,' Vanessa Bryant wrote in response to Meek Mill's lyric invoking the late Kobe Bryant's death.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant, is not happy with rapper Meek Mill's lyric that references the death of her late husband and daughter Gianna.

The 38-year-old Bryant took to her Instagram on Monday night to criticize Mill's leaked verse about the Lower Merion High School basketball star's death, calling the track "extremely insensitive and disrespectful."

In a song titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)" with fellow rapper Lil Baby that leaked online last week, Mill raps the verse "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

"Dear Meek Mill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," Vanessa Bryant wrote. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Reaction to Vanessa Bryant's rebuke of the North Philly rapper was widespread on social media on Monday and Tuesday, with many backing the mother of three children.





The 33-year-old Mill took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to respond to Vanessa Bryant's criticism, saying that he apologized to her in private on Monday.

When the lyric invoking Kobe Bryant's death leaked online last week, Mill drew widespread condemnation on social media for being tone-deaf. 

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant was 41 and Gianna Bryant was 13. The other victims in the crash were teammates on Gianna Bryant's basketball team, their parents and the helicopter pilot.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant are survived by Kobe's wife Vanessa and three other daughters; Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

