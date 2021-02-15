Meek Mill's feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine spills into real life with Valentine's Day confrontation – and Twitter users react

Meek Mill and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who have been fighting virtually for months on social media, got into a heated argument early Sunday morning when the two finally met in person.

Mill, the 33-year old rapper-turned-activist-turned-actor from North Philly, and his 24-year-old Brooklyn rival collided in a parking lot outside an Atlanta club on Valentine's Day. The artists hurled insults at one another while being kept more than an arm's length apart by their respective security teams.

Both men later posted footage of the fight to social media.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, accused 6ix9ine of trying to ambush him in the parking lot. 6ix9ine, who was born Daniel Hernandez, fought back, claiming that Mill "tried to spit on him," during the argument.



In the videos, Mill can be heard cursing at 6ix9ine, while the younger man retaliates by accusing Mill of employing a former cop to work as a part of the musician's security detail.



Those following the feud found this part to be especially ironic, since Mill's gripe with 6ix9ine stems from at least May 2020, when the Philly rapper criticized 6ix9ine for famously testifying against fellow New York gang members in court to earn himself get a shorter prison sentence.

Videos of the confrontation were reposted to the twitter account of popular hip-hop podcast network No Jumper here and here. (Warning, both videos contain explicit language.)

Fans on social media watched the early-morning Valentine's Day fiasco and quickly chose sides, and some Twitter users mocked Mill and Tekashi equally for their behavior.