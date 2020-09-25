Meek Mill shows off 'incredible' acting skills in new movie 'Charm City Kings'

Mill previously appeared in the 2011 indie flick "Streets," but the drama gathered little attention. He had a more notable appearance in "Free Meek," a 2019 docuseries chronicling the rapper's battle against the criminal justice system.

Though "Charm City Kings" takes place in Baltimore – AKA "Charm City" – the focus of the film is an ATV culture that also is prominent in Philadelphia.

Director Angel Manuel Soto adapted the movie from "12 O'Clock Boys," a 2013 documentary about a Baltimore dirt bike group named for the vertical positions their bikes make when popping a wheelie.

Soto previously told Deadline that he feels there are places like Charm City across the country.

"I was able to identify the fact after visiting and spending time with people in Baltimore and shooting the film that there is a Baltimore in every state and Puerto Rico is a small Baltimore in the middle of the ocean," said Soto, a native of the island territory.



Mill's role as an ATV rider doesn't stray far from real life. The rapper has experience riding ATV's and was arrested for riding one in New York City in 2017.

The arrest occurred one day after Mill was filmed riding a dirt bike without a helmet down the streets of Manhattan. Police used the video of Mill popping wheelies as evidence.

Dirt bike and ATV riding is illegal in both Baltimore and Philadelphia, where some residents have pushed for a track to be built for enthusiasts to ride legally.