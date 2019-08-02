More Culture:

August 02, 2019

Meek Mill talks probation, 'Free Meek' Amazon doc, Roc Nation label on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill was on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to discuss his forthcoming documentary 'Free Meek,' his conviction being overturned, and his record deal with Jay-Z.

Meek Mill made a late-night appearance on Thursday ahead of the release of his Amazon documentary "Free Meek." 

The Philly rapper discussed his probation and last week's ruling that Mill's conviction would be overturned and he would be granted a new trial in a 2008 drug and gun case that has kept him on probation for years.

LATEST: Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle

"Last week, they ruled for me to have a new trial to review the case that I was initially put on probation for," he told Colbert. "I got a label deal with Jay-Z the same day, I got the news the same day. I'm not a felon anymore, I'm not on probation anymore. It's looking great." 

Last week, Jay-Z announced that Meek would be at the helm of a new label, Dream Chasers Records, in partnership with Roc Nation. And all this news comes just before the highly-anticipated Amazon docuseries "Free Meek" will be released on Aug. 9.

When Colbert asked if Meek felt like with the release of the series, people have finally starting to listen to his story, Mill said that today there is so much access to information, so it's becoming easier for education surrounding criminal justice.

"People can focus and pay more attention," he said. "A lot of these things are common sense." 

"Free Meek" will explore Meek's ongoing case and take a look at the rapper's activism in criminal justice reform. 

"When I came home, I wanted to dedicate some of my time to give back to people who stood up for me," he said.

