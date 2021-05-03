More Culture:

May 03, 2021

Meek Mill's drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'

The new music video shows the rapper buying jewelry and riding dirt bikes in Philadelphia

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Meek Mill
meek mill drake cover Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today

Meek Mill freestyles over the original instrumental in his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle.'

Meek Mill released his own take on Drake's hit, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," on Friday — and the video already has surpassed the original in YouTube popularity. 

The rapper's video shows him freestyling over the song's instrumental and shopping for jewelry in his native Philadelphia. In addition to several nighttime shots of the city's skyline, the video also pays homage to Philly by showing the rapper riding dirt bikes with his friends. 

Within three days of its release, Mill's video already has more views on YouTube — over 2 million — than Drake's official music video for the song, which has nearly 200,000 views since being released March 5. 

Drake included "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," which features Rick Ross, on "Scary Hours 2," a three-song EP that he dropped with just a day's notice. The song has more than 55 million plays on Spotify. 

Mill's take on the song is not available on Spotify. Watch his video below: 

Mill's video was directed by CartersVision and made with Dream Chasers Records, the label Mill founded and named after his 2011 mixtape "Dreamchasers." 

For a cover of "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" that features even more Philly footage, head over to Kur's YouTube channel. The Philly rapper released his own music video of the song and it includes plenty of familiar shots of the city. 

Mill even gave the video a shoutout on his Instagram page before releasing his own version.

Mill has released a pair of singles this year — "That Go!" and "Conga." Last year, he released a four-song EP, dubbed "Quarantine Pack," and three other singles — "Otherside of America," "Believe," and "Letter To Nipsey." His last album, "Championships," came in 2018. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Meek Mill Philadelphia Rap Drake

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Wellness

Going back to the office? The colder temperature could lead to weight gain
Temperature Weight Gain

Music

Barefoot Country Music Fest coming to Wildwood this summer
Barefoot Country Music Fest 2021

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Investigations

Ocean City hires attorney to investigate sexual misconduct allegations in beach patrol
Ocean City Beach Patrol

Fitness

Rooftop yoga returns to Bok Bar through October
Rooftop Yoga Bok Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved