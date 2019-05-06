More Culture:

May 06, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby boy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce the birth of their first child

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy Monday, May 6, 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a baby boy.

The exciting news was announced Monday morning on their new Instagram account @SussexRoyal, which they started in early April.

RELATED: Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas stops in at Fergie's Pub of Philadelphia | Springsteen-based movie gets first trailer, features three classic Bruce songs

The caption reads:

We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Meghan gave birth at 5:26 a.m. and Prince Harry was present for the birth. 

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is currently with the new parents at Frogmore Cottage.

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

