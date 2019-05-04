More Culture:

May 04, 2019

Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas stops in at Fergie’s Pub of Philadelphia

Get it? Because it's the same name!

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Food & Drink
Fergie's Pub Screenshot/Google Street View

Fergie's Pub on Sansom Street in Center City.

Fergie, the singer known both for her solo work and contributions to Very 2000s Group The Black Eyed Peas, has a unique stage name. Born Stacy Ann Ferguson, she’s gone by Fergie for decades.

MORE: Gayborhood getting mural from artist behind Michelle Obama portrait

On Friday, Fergie was apparently in Philadelphia. She likely felt some kinship with Center City’s Fergie’s Pub, an Irish bar on Sansom Street, which is why Fergie was spotted visiting Fergie’s:

That’s pretty neat! Fergie's is named after Fergus "Fergie" Carey, the man who opened Fergie's Pub, Monk's Cafe, and The Belgian Cafe.

The California native, 44, has some Irish roots, according to a 2007 article from London’s The Independent. But the real draw here is clearly the merchandise bearing her stage name.

MORE CULTURE: Pennsylvania craft brewing doc arrives on Amazon Prime

The menu at Fergie’s has two items bearing the pub’s, and singer’s, name: Fergie’s Fish and Chips, which includes a Yards Pale Ale beer-batter, and Fergie’s Angus Burger. I hope, if she decided to go fully on-theme, she ordered the fish and chips.

Next up, let’s see if we can get D’Angelo Russell to visit D’Angelo’s in Rittenhouse Square. You know, after he straightens out his current troubles.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Food & Drink Center City Restaurants Fergie Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved