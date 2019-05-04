Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas stops in at Fergie’s Pub of Philadelphia

Fergie, the singer known both for her solo work and contributions to Very 2000s Group The Black Eyed Peas, has a unique stage name. Born Stacy Ann Ferguson, she’s gone by Fergie for decades.

On Friday, Fergie was apparently in Philadelphia. She likely felt some kinship with Center City’s Fergie’s Pub, an Irish bar on Sansom Street, which is why Fergie was spotted visiting Fergie’s:

That’s pretty neat! Fergie's is named after Fergus "Fergie" Carey, the man who opened Fergie's Pub, Monk's Cafe, and The Belgian Cafe.

The California native, 44, has some Irish roots, according to a 2007 article from London’s The Independent. But the real draw here is clearly the merchandise bearing her stage name.

The menu at Fergie’s has two items bearing the pub’s, and singer’s, name: Fergie’s Fish and Chips, which includes a Yards Pale Ale beer-batter, and Fergie’s Angus Burger. I hope, if she decided to go fully on-theme, she ordered the fish and chips.

Next up, let’s see if we can get D’Angelo Russell to visit D’Angelo’s in Rittenhouse Square. You know, after he straightens out his current troubles.

