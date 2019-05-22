More Events:

Garces restaurants will have all-day happy hour deals Memorial Day

Visit these six restaurants across Philly on the holiday to enjoy food and drink for $6 or less

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Distrito fish tacos Courtesy of/Garces

Distrito fish tacos.

What are your plans for your day off work? If you're looking to eat and drink through Philly this Memorial Day, keep reading.

Garces restaurants, including University City's Distrito and Old City's Amada, will have all-day happy hour specials in honor of the holiday.

Enjoy things like $1 oysters, $2.50 tacos, $3 sangria and $5 ham croquettes.

Amada

Enjoy $5 specials all day at the Spanish restaurant in Old City. Sip on sangria as we (unofficially) enter summer and share tapas with friends.

• Sangria
• Olives
• Chorizo Pamplona 
• Aged manchego montadito
• Pan con tomate
• Ham croquettes
• Tortilla espanola
• Patatas bravas
• Pimentos de padron 
• Chorizo bilbao

Open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.
217-219 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

The Olde Bar

The Olde Bar, located in Philadelphia's historic Bookbinder's Building, will serve $5 food specials, $1 oysters and a $6 draft beer special.

• Draft beer
• Deviled eggs
• Lemon garlic fries
• Buffalo cauliflower
• Tater tots
• Crab fingers
• Fried shrimp
• Buck-a-shuck

Opens at 5 p.m.
125 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Tinto

Garces' Tinto in Rittenhouse also serves Spanish tapas, and on Memorial Day, will offer a selection of the restaurant's best for $5 each, as well as a fruity sangria for $5.

• Strawberry & basil sangria
• Albodigas (meatballs)
• Chorizo a la plantxa
• Chorifrito (burger)
• Manchego cheese
• Montadito de pancita (pork belly)
• Montadito de mejillones (mussels)
• Olivas y almendras
• Habas

Opens at 5 p.m.
114 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Village Whiskey

Take advantage of your day off by downing a $5 Citywide Special at Village Whiskey, then follow it up with some $5 pub grub.

• Citywide (beer and whiskey)
• Fried shrimp
• Tomato pickles
• Pulled pork sammy

Opens 11:30 a.m.
118 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Distrito

Don't wait for Taco Tuesday. On Memorial Day, head to the Mexican restaurant in University City for deals on tacos and beer. Distrito's regular happy hour specials ($5.50 feliz margaritas, $6 sangria and house wine, $2 Tecate) will also be available 5 to 7 p.m.

• $5 select beer
• $2.50 tacos: chicken ropa vieja, tofu chorizo, pork carnitas and pork al pastor
• $3.50 crispy fresh fish taco

Opens 11:30 a.m.
3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Buena Onda

Garces' taqueria on Callowhill Street will also have deals on tacos. The all-day happy hour specials will be $3 each.

• Pollo and carnitas tacos
• Chips & salsa
• Sangrias
• Draft beers 

Opens 11 a.m.
1901 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

