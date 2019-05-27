Memorial Day marked with flags and a stirring image

From the deck of the U.S. New Jersey to Philly's Bridesburg neighborhood to Laurel Hill Cemetery, people gathered on this Memorial Day to remember those who fought and died while in this country's uniform.

At 3 p.m. local time, there will be the National Moment of Remembrance when the country is asked to pause for one minute in honor of the fallen. Major League Baseball games will halt play at that time and Amtrak trains are scheduled to blow their whistles.

In the Garden State, the battleship U.S. New Jersey held a ceremony at the forward deck with a performance of TAPS and the casting of a memorial wreath into the Delaware River.



Bridesburg once again held its traditional Memorial Day parade down neighborhood streets - similar to small town and neighborhoods throughout the country.

Flags were posted throughout Laurel Hill Cemetery in honor of 2,400 veterans -- from the Civil War to Vietnam -- buried there.

Few had a service like this.

In preparation for the Memorial Day observance, U.S. service members went to each gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. to plant flags. But heavy rains, winds and lightening suddenly made the duty hazardous.

Still, some refused to back down, including a member of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, otherwise known as The Old Guard, the oldest active-duty infantry regiment in the Army. A Facebook picture of a Tomb Sentinel, a soldier in charge of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, planting a flag in the dangerous weather, went viral, with more than 250,000 views and 17,000 comments.

The Old Guard posted the photo and described the scene below. And to get a full flavor of what happened, a video is also posted below. Best to listen to it with the sound on to get the full effect: