More News:

May 27, 2019

Memorial Day marked with flags and a stirring image

Taking a moment to remember the fallen

By PhillyVoice Staff
Military Veterans
Memorial Day flag planting Source/U.S. Army - Sgt. Maryam Treece

Member the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment planting flag at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier

From the deck of the U.S. New Jersey to Philly's Bridesburg neighborhood to Laurel Hill Cemetery, people gathered on this Memorial Day to remember those who fought and died while in this country's uniform.

At 3 p.m. local time, there will be the National Moment of Remembrance when the country is asked to pause for one minute in honor of the fallen. Major League Baseball games will halt play at that time and Amtrak trains are scheduled to blow their whistles.

In the Garden State, the battleship U.S. New Jersey held a ceremony at the forward deck with a performance of TAPS and the casting of a memorial wreath into the Delaware River.

Bridesburg once again held its traditional Memorial Day parade down neighborhood streets - similar to small town and neighborhoods throughout the country. 

Flags were posted throughout Laurel Hill Cemetery in honor of 2,400 veterans -- from the Civil War to Vietnam -- buried there. 

Few had a service like this.

In preparation for the Memorial Day observance, U.S. service members went to each gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. to plant flags. But heavy rains, winds and lightening suddenly made the duty hazardous. 

Still, some refused to back down, including a member of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, otherwise known as The Old Guard, the oldest active-duty infantry regiment in the Army. A Facebook picture of a Tomb Sentinel, a soldier in charge of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, planting a flag in the dangerous weather, went viral, with more than 250,000 views and 17,000 comments.

The Old Guard posted the photo and described the scene below. And to get a full flavor of what happened, a video is also posted below. Best to listen to it with the sound on to get the full effect:

Yesterday, torrential rain and drastic wind gusts overcame America’s most hallowed grounds. Visitors ran for cover. News media piled into vehicles together. The streets flooded. Trees as old as the cemetery itself broke at the trunk and came crashing down. But America's Regiment endured. They found low ground and held fast through the wind and the rain. Some had to be to ordered to stand down from planting flags, still determined to continue to honor the fallen.

During the storm, one of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at Arlington National Cemetery was taking place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with U.S. flags in hand. As thunder shook the ground and rains washed down without abandon, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements with breath-taking precision. He knelt and placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns. For the select few who saw this moment, it was jaw-dropping. Humans have their limits, but The Old Guard has yet to meet theirs.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Military Veterans United States Arlington Cemetery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former (and brief) featured back Josh Adams has uphill climb to make Eagles roster
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Josh Adams

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

A too-early look at what positions are strong in the 2020 NFL Draft
052719JerryJeudy

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved