More Health:

May 08, 2019

The most valuable players in men’s health are ... women

They can motivate men to take care of themselves

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health Opinion
Woman Man Country Walk 05082019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

Women are adept at rescuing men from one of their most serious afflictions: the healthcare attention gap.

As an advocate for men’s health, particularly men over 50, my passion is advancing the dialogue among men and their loving constituency: their wives, partners, children, grandchildren and others who care.

The healthy behaving men over 50 I’ve studied exhibit a strong cognitive alignment between their behavior and their most valued relationships. For them, health is a means to an end. The endgame is a fulfilling life built around what they love and cherish most: family, friends, career, travel. They’ve found their “why” when it comes to diet and fitness, and designed a lifestyle with continual reinforcement.

MORE HEALTH: The key to getting in shape for men over 50

Accordingly, my mantra is that gym memberships, diet fads and exercise equipment are worthless without a strong motivational platform that sustains behavior. As evidence, I cite the alarming state of health among men and women of all ages where only 3 percent of Americans live healthy and 70 percent are classified as either overweight or obese.

Within this context, I’d like to offer a new perspective on men’s health: women. No discussion of men’s health is complete without the acknowledgement that women play a huge role. Consider their credentials. They make twice the preventative medical visits as men, are more likely to have health insurance and take medications, and orient to health consciousness at an earlier age. Women live longer and perform better than men across a number of health measures.

Women are adept at rescuing men from one of their most serious afflictions, the healthcare attention gap. They are the ones who schedule doctor’s appointments, get prescriptions filled and ensure their men get screenings. Psychologists call them the household managers of health. They keep their men conscious of changing body conditions and advocate for the acceptance of medical treatment when questions arise.

Perhaps the most significant measure of a woman’s impact on a man’s health is found in marriage. Research indicates that married men generally live longer and healthier lives than unmarried men. Living with your significant other may also have health benefits. By all measures, women are the driving force. They need to be. Sadly, on their own, the data shows that men over 50 drop the ball big time.

So, if a new, motivationally-based approach is the answer, beyond these clinically-oriented tasks, what can women do when it comes to building a man’s socially-based motivational platform? I offer three key roles: designers, participants and supporters.

Louis Bezich 50 Plus Men 05082019

Louis Bezich

As designers, women can be the co-creators of a man’s lifestyle architecture. A 50-plus man’s need to crystallize his opportunities and resulting motivation to live healthy — weddings, graduations, travel, a second or third career, volunteering — can be better accomplished with the input of his wife or partner. In a healthy relationship it’s a naturally-occurring and fun exercise. Setting out a calendar of events that run the gamut from family celebrations to travel, or simply a weekly dinner date can provide men with the purpose to stay fit. With the social side in place, women can also help identify an appropriate diet and fitness program based on their knowledge of the man’s personality and preferences.

The social nature of my approach almost automatically makes women a participant in a man’s lifestyle, but my studies suggest that such engagement doesn’t always extend to all dimensions of a man’s behavior. A number of healthy men have told me stories about wives who don’t share their interest in a lean diet or fitness activities. As a consequence, these men have had to find support from daughters, sons and good friends. The extent to which women can be an equal or even part-time partner in a man’s dietary and fitness regimen, the greater the opportunity for success. Healthy men take walks with their wives and share nutritious meals.

Finally, there’s emotional support. A woman leverages considerable influence by acknowledging a man’s desire to live healthy, encouraging positive behaviors and helping him stay on track when he inevitably is thrown off course by the challenges of aging.

If men’s health is a team sport, then women are the most valuable players.

Louis Bezich is a healthcare executive with a passion for health and fitness formed through a lifetime of experiences (including divorce, single parenthood and professional challenges) where diet and exercise carried him through and ultimately enabled him to flourish personally and professionally. Decades later, that commitment drives this 60-something to share his experience and advocate for a new culture of men’s health through his books and at his website, 50plusmen.com.

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health Opinion South Jersey Fitness Healthy Eating Women

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Deaths

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved