Metered parking in Camden is free starting Monday, through New Years

Starting Monday, drivers in Camden won't have to worry about feeding the meter until 2022.

The Parking Authority of the City of Camden will not be issuing any meter tickets between Monday, December 13 and January 3, officials announced in a press release. The meter vacation is meant to encourage people to visit and shop in the city.

Camden reminded residents about this annual practice via social media after the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced the tradition would not return on the other side of the Delaware River this holiday season late last month.

"Free parking on Saturdays in December encouraged all-day on-street parking while discouraging the turnover that is needed for customers to find a spot and start shopping," a statement on PPA's website said of the practice which had been in place in the city on weekends in December for over 20 years.



PPA made the change at the behest of the city government's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability after officials researched parking trends and best practices and consulted local business owners.

Although there won't be tickets issued for metered spots, Hunter said drivers who park illegally shouldn't expect to get a break for the holidays. Leaving a car in a handicapped spot, along a yellow no-parking curb, in front of a fire hydrant or in tow-away zones will still lead to a ticket or more. Parking rules will also still be enforced in residential areas.

Anyone with questions about the meter vacation can call the PACC at (856) 757-9300 or visit their website,



