'Creed' star Michael B. Jordan makes 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut

Ahead of the third installment of "Rocky" spinoff "Creed," star (and first-time director) Michael B. Jordan took a break from playing no-nonsense boxer Adonis Creed to try his hand at comedy.

Jordan made his SNL hosting debut on Jan. 28 alongside musical guest Lil Baby. Jordan was featured in a variety of sketches about everything from male strippers to insurance companies, and he even broke out his "Creed" character during Weekend Update.

During Jordan's SNL monologue, after referring to himself as "Michael B. Hosting," Jordan discussed his early acting gig on the soap opera "All My Children" and even joked about his public breakup from girlfriend Lori Harvey, noting that he's on the celebrity dating app Raya. Several women of the SNL cast flirtatiously joined him on stage to try and shoot their shot.



Out of the many sketches of the night, some of the highlights included:

Southwest Airlines Announcement — Southwest infamously cancelled hundreds of thousands of flights during the holidays. In this mock-commercial, the airline's employees try to make amends, while also putting some blame on the customers.

Jake from State Farm — Jordan plays the recognizable insurance mascot, "Jake from State Farm," who eventually becomes a bit too much of a "good neighbor" when he ingratiates himself into a couple's home. There are some twists and turns as other insurance company mascots and slogans pop up.

Weekend Update — During the Weekend Update segment, Jordan shows up in character as Adonis Creed to confront "Angel, Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever" (Heidi Gardner) who is talking about the return of Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty.

Falling Down — As the title suggests, Jordan can't stop embarrassingly stumbling around the SNL studio ... but only, it seems, when cast member Andrew Dismukes is around. What follows is a goofy skit about friendship.

Other segments centered on video game voice actors, newscasters who were stuck on a rollercoaster, a male confidence seminar, poolside employees at a Punta Cana resort, workers at a disgruntled Toyota dealership and a male stripper whose pregnant wife tags along to a gig.

Jordan's first hosting gig comes a little over a month before the premiere of "Creed III." The latest sequel, which comes five years after the last installation, has Creed running into a former childhood friend Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Anderson is recently out of prison and looking to gain his own boxing glory, which eventually leads to a matchup in the ring between the former pals. The film will be released on March 3.