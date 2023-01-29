More Culture:

January 29, 2023

'Creed' star Michael B. Jordan makes 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut

The actor starred in sketches spoofing Southwest Airlines and State Farm Insurance; The third installment in the "Rocky" spinoff will be released on March 3

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment SNL
michael b jordan creed saturday night live snl Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Ahead of the third installment of "Rocky" spinoff "Creed," director and star Michael B. Jordan made his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Jan. 28 alongside musical guest Lil Baby.

Ahead of the third installment of "Rocky" spinoff "Creed," star (and first-time director) Michael B. Jordan took a break from playing no-nonsense boxer Adonis Creed to try his hand at comedy.

Jordan made his SNL hosting debut on Jan. 28 alongside musical guest Lil Baby. Jordan was featured in a variety of sketches about everything from male strippers to insurance companies, and he even broke out his "Creed" character during Weekend Update.

During Jordan's SNL monologue, after referring to himself as "Michael B. Hosting," Jordan discussed his early acting gig on the soap opera "All My Children" and even joked about his public breakup from girlfriend Lori Harvey, noting that he's on the celebrity dating app Raya. Several women of the SNL cast flirtatiously joined him on stage to try and shoot their shot.

Out of the many sketches of the night, some of the highlights included:

Southwest Airlines Announcement — Southwest infamously cancelled hundreds of thousands of flights during the holidays. In this mock-commercial, the airline's employees try to make amends, while also putting some blame on the customers.

Jake from State Farm — Jordan plays the recognizable insurance mascot, "Jake from State Farm," who eventually becomes a bit too much of a "good neighbor" when he ingratiates himself into a couple's home. There are some twists and turns as other insurance company mascots and slogans pop up.

Weekend Update — During the Weekend Update segment, Jordan shows up in character as Adonis Creed to confront "Angel, Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever" (Heidi Gardner) who is talking about the return of Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty.

Falling Down — As the title suggests, Jordan can't stop embarrassingly stumbling around the SNL studio ... but only, it seems, when cast member Andrew Dismukes is around. What follows is a goofy skit about friendship.

Other segments centered on video game voice actors, newscasters who were stuck on a rollercoaster, a male confidence seminar, poolside employees at a Punta Cana resort, workers at a disgruntled Toyota dealership and a male stripper whose pregnant wife tags along to a gig.

Jordan's first hosting gig comes a little over a month before the premiere of "Creed III." The latest sequel, which comes five years after the last installation, has Creed running into a former childhood friend Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Anderson is recently out of prison and looking to gain his own boxing glory, which eventually leads to a matchup in the ring between the former pals. The film will be released on March 3. 

The next Saturday Night Live episode airs on NBC on Feb. 4, with host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment SNL Philadelphia TV Creed Rocky Michael B. Jordan

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Business

Labor complaint filed against Starbucks for alleged union-busting at two Philly locations
Starbucks Complaint

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Men's Health

Want to live longer? Eating a plant-heavy diet is a proven method
Healthy Eating Life Expectancy

Eagles

NFL conference championship round picks
012723EaglesOL

TV

Kaitlin Olson 'ran into a wall,' got black eye on first day of filming for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Kaitlyn Olson Always Sunny

Festivals

The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show to feature new RAM Truck Territory off-road course
philadelphia auto show 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved