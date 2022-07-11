More Culture:

July 11, 2022

Michael Jordan docks boat in Atlantic City for fishing tournament

Last year, at Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring, the NBA legend caught a 70-pound white marlin

By Michael Tanenbaum
Michael Jordan's fishing boat, Catch 23, is in Atlantic City for Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament. This is the event's second year in New Jersey after expanding from Florida.

Michael Jordan is at the Jersey Shore this week to compete for the second consecutive year in Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament, where he made an impressive catch during last year's inaugural event in Atlantic City.

The NBA Hall of Famer, six-time champion and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has docked his 80-foot Viking yacht, Catch 23, at the Frank S. Farley State Marina for this week's event. 

The tournament is put on by NFL analyst and Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson, who expanded the event from its annual springtime location in Florida.

MORE NEWS: New Discovery Channel fishing show shot completely in New Jersey

Last year, Johnson shouted out Jordan and his Catch 23 team for racking up the most releases during the weeklong event.

During the Florida tournament in 2020, Jordan's team caught a 442.3-pound blue marlin.

The competition in Atlantic City runs until July 16 and has a $1 million purse, with daily events and meals at the Golden Nugget and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

During last year's event, Jordan was spotted dining at Steve & Cookies by the Bay in Margate.

Outside of basketball, Jordan is mostly known for his obsession with golf, but his ruthless competitive streak knows no bounds. In recent years, he's become increasingly involved in fishing and speed racing, where he became the first Black majority owner of a NASCAR team, joining forces with Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. 

It remains to be seen whether Jordan ventures out in New Jersey during this year's tournament, but we'll update the story with photos if he's spotted at another hotspot in the region.

Michael Tanenbaum
