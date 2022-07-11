Michael Jordan docks boat in Atlantic City for fishing tournament

Michael Jordan is at the Jersey Shore this week to compete for the second consecutive year in Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament, where he made an impressive catch during last year's inaugural event in Atlantic City.

The NBA Hall of Famer, six-time champion and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has docked his 80-foot Viking yacht, Catch 23, at the Frank S. Farley State Marina for this week's event.

The tournament is put on by NFL analyst and Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson, who expanded the event from its annual springtime location in Florida.

