More News:

November 16, 2021

Missing Pennsylvania cat found three months later, more than 200 miles away

The shelter that found the animal says it's a lesson in the benefits of getting pets microchipped

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Pets
Microchip Missing Cat Pennsylvania Montgomery County SPCA/Facebook

Dex, a black cat who went missing from Pennsylvania in early August, was found this month more than 200 miles away in New York. The shelter that took him in was able to locate his owners using his implanted microchip.

A pair of pet owners in Central Pennsylvania were stunned to be reunited with their wayward black cat last week after the missing feline turned up at an animal shelter in New York.

The Montgomery County SPCA in Fort Plain took to Facebook to champion the importance of microchipping pets, which greatly improves their chances of being recovered in the event they get lost.

A Really Happy Tale! This is Dex, a cat from Williamsport, PA that somehow found his way to Fort Plain, NY and was...

Posted by Montgomery County SPCA on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Dex, the cat found in New York, had disappeared from Williamsport, Lycoming County in early August and was nowhere to be found for three months.

"When Dex first came to the shelter, we cleaned him up and went to see if he had a microchip," the SPCA said. "We were happy to see that he did, and all of his family's address and information were in the system. Thanks to the microchip the family was contacted and came ... to pick up their long-lost cat. They were thrilled to be able to reunite with their beloved pet."

The average cost of microchipping a cat or dog ranges between $20-$70, a small investment in peace of mind when an animal goes missing.

Last month, in California, a miniature poodle that went missing eight years ago in the area of Fresno suddenly turned up in rural Stanislaus County and was reunited with his family. The dog's owner suspects he was stolen at the time he disappeared, when he was just a year old.

Microchips also have proven useful in tracking wildlife, from the extensive shark research conducted by OCEARCH to the recent release of nine extremely rare black-footed ferrets at a ranch in Colorado. When one of the ferrets escaped the ranch, it turned up inside the garage of a nearby resident in Pueblo West. Wildlife officials who examined the animal found its microchip and determined that it was one of the recently released ferrets. They were able to safely return it to a burrow on the ranch.

It's unclear how Dex got from Williamsport all the way to New York during the time he went missing, but his owners probably feel pretty happy with their decision to microchip him now that he's back home.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Pets Pennsylvania Cats Animals Williamsport

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Broncos game
111421DariusSlay

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Transportation

Here are the road closures and bus detours for this weekend's Philadelphia Marathon
Philadelphia Marathon 2021

Adult Health

Snoring can be more than a nuisance for your bed partner – it may be a sign of sleep apnea
Snoring sleep apnea

TV

Will Smith to go on global adventure in new NatGeo series 'Welcome to Earth'
Will Smith Welcome to Earth

Holiday

Delco Festival of Lights will include shopping for first time
Delco Festival of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved