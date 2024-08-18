Middle Thorofare Bridge in Wildwood Crest closed to traffic due to 'motor failure'

Middle Thorofare Bridge — also known as the "Two Mile Bridge" that connects Lower Township and Wildwood Crest in Cape May County — is closed to all vehicles, bikes and pedestrians for the foreseeable future.

Due to a "motor failure that could not be repaired," the bridge is locked in the fully upright position to allow commercial vessels to pass through, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera announced Sunday on Facebook.

The bridge has a total failure of the drive shaft motor that is used to open the bridge on demand, according to a news release from the Cape May County Bridge Commission, which owns the bridge. The failure was discovered at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Electrical engineers performed numerous tests on the bridge, and concluded that the motor was "inoperable and irreparable."

The bridge commission is now reviewing options to source the "highly specialized motor" to try to replace it as soon as possible. They said the "best-case scenario" is that it will take "many weeks."

"There is no time line on reopening at this time," Cabrera wrote on Facebook. "It could be an extended period of time. If you plan to travel south toward Cape May, Lower, or Garden State Parkway (or north into Lower and Wildwood Crest) you will need to drive around / take alternate routes."

The toll bridge — which connects Wildwood Crest to the southern terminus of the Garden State Parkway — was built in 1939 and has been described as beyond its service life and in need of replacement, which could cost more than $238 million, the Press of Atlantic City reported. County officials gave notice of electrical work on the bridge in late July.

Signs and traffic cones currently alert drivers that the Middle Thorofare Bridge is closed. Visitors entering and leaving Wildwood Crest can use the George Redding Bridge in Wildwood. More information will be provided as it becomes available, officials said. All businesses on both sides of the bridge remain open.

