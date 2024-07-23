Milk Jawn to dish out free scoops at opening of new shop in Northern Liberties on Friday

After months of preparations, Milk Jawn is officially expanding its frozen empire.

The small-batch ice cream shop will welcome the first customers to its new Northern Liberties location on Friday at 6 p.m. The first 100 people in line at the store, located at 946 N. Second St., will receive a free scoop.

Following the launch, the shop's hours will be Thursday through Sunday from noon-11 p.m. According to co-owner Amy Wilson, the new Milk Jawn plans to extend its hours to Tuesday through Sunday starting in September.

The Northern Liberties shop will be the second location for Milk Jawn, which opened its first store on East Passyunk Avenue in 2021. The brand, which grew out of Wilson's hobby with the help of co-owners Ryan Miller and Cathryn Sanderson, is also a regular presence at local farmers markets, retailers and street festivals. Milk Jawn sells unique flavors like Earl Grey honeycomb and tahini fudge swirl, made with Pennsylvania dairy products.

The store announced its expansion plans in February, originally eyeing a June launch. It is taking over the space last held by the frozen yogurt spot Just Cravings.

