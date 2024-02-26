More Culture:

Milk Jawn to open new ice cream shop in Northern Liberties this June

Changes are coming to Second Street. In March, Heritage bar will close after a 9-year run

Milk Jawn co-owners Amy Wilson and Ryan Miller stand together with their ice cream outside their upcoming Northern Liberties store.

Northern Liberties soon will gain a new ice cream shop but lose a bar that has operated on Second Street for nearly a decade.

Milk Jawn revealed Monday that it plans to open its second store this June in the former space of Just Cravings, an ice cream shop that recently closed at 946 N. Second St. Heritage, the bar and restaurant with an open storefront on 914 N. Second St., will permanently close Sunday, March 10.

Milk Jawn opened its first store in East Passyunk in 2021. Founder Amy Wilson started the small-batch business out of her home kitchen more than a decade ago and grew the company with co-owners Ryan Miller and Cathryn Sanderson. 

"Philly really embraced us when all we did was take online orders and delivered ice cream, and it embraced us again when we went into farmers' markets. But now, the response we've gotten since opening our first brick and mortar blew away even our wildest expectations," Wilson said Monday.

Milk Jawn is known for flavors like tahini fudge swirl, pistachio, double fold vanilla and Thriller Night, a dark chocolate and raspberry blend. The company also offers a selection of vegan flavors and has other specialty treats, including ice cream pops and a Choco Taco-style dessert.

Heritage to close after 9 years

In an Instagram post made over the weekend, Heritage thanked its customers for nine years of "countless cherished moments." 

"From lively evenings filled with laughter and music to heartwarming moments shared over drinks, every memory with you has been a treasure," the post read. "Your support has been the heartbeat of our establishment, and we're truly thankful."

Heritage is known for its brunch and whiskey-centric bar, with a live music schedule that often features jazz acts at night. It also hosted weddings and other events. The restaurant is part of the Vintage Syndicate hospitality group, whose other bars include Time, Vintage, Bar, Starbolt and Garage, which is expanding with a third location in Center City at the former Fox & Hound.

The owners of Heritage could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

"Thank you, NoLibs and Philly, for nine incredible years of friendship and shared moments," the bar said on Instagram. "You'll always hold a special place in our memories."

