More Culture:

July 22, 2024

Loretta's, a retro cafe with tons of pastries, to open in Headhouse Square this fall

The Society Hill spot will be next door to Provenance and a few doors down from its sister restaurant Bloomsday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cafes
Loretta's cafe Provided image/Loretta's

Named after the owner's grandmother, Loretta's cafe will have a retro design and decor. The new spot is set to open at 410 S. Second St.

A cafe promising sweet and savory pastries, specialty coffee and pastel teacups, will debut in Headhouse Square in the coming months.

Loretta's is aiming to open this fall at 410 S. Second St. The new cafe is from the team behind Bloomsday, the cafe and wine bar located just a few doors down the block. (Co-owners Zach Morris and Kelsey Bush also run Green Engine Coffee Co. in Haverford.) Named after owner Bush's grandmother, the breakfast and lunch spot will have a retro design and whimsical, feminine decor.

MORE: HBO's 'Task' is preparing to film in Wissahickon Valley Park next week

It will also have heaps of pastries made with seasonal ingredients, including galettes, cinnamon buns, viennoiserie-style treats and hand pies baked with bacon, eggs and cheese. Sandwiches built with focaccia and local meats and veggies are on the menu, too, along with coffee.

Loretta's isn't the only new kid on the block. Provenance, the intimate French restaurant from chef Nicholas Bazik, is preparing to open next door at the space formerly occupied by Xochitl. It is now accepting reservations for August.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cafes Philadelphia Openings Coffee Pastries Headhouse Square

Videos

Featured

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Biden withdraws
joe biden drops out

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Opioids

New research suggests estrogen and progesterone could play role in opioid addiction and relapse
Opioid Addiction Hormones

TV

HBO's 'Task' to film in Wissahickon Valley Park next week
Task TV show filming Wissahickon Roxborough

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Entertainment

Comedy shows to check out this summer in Philly
Comedy shows Funhouse

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved