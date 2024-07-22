Loretta's, a retro cafe with tons of pastries, to open in Headhouse Square this fall

A cafe promising sweet and savory pastries, specialty coffee and pastel teacups, will debut in Headhouse Square in the coming months.

Loretta's is aiming to open this fall at 410 S. Second St. The new cafe is from the team behind Bloomsday, the cafe and wine bar located just a few doors down the block. (Co-owners Zach Morris and Kelsey Bush also run Green Engine Coffee Co. in Haverford.) Named after owner Bush's grandmother, the breakfast and lunch spot will have a retro design and whimsical, feminine decor.

It will also have heaps of pastries made with seasonal ingredients, including galettes, cinnamon buns, viennoiserie-style treats and hand pies baked with bacon, eggs and cheese. Sandwiches built with focaccia and local meats and veggies are on the menu, too, along with coffee.

Loretta's isn't the only new kid on the block. Provenance, the intimate French restaurant from chef Nicholas Bazik, is preparing to open next door at the space formerly occupied by Xochitl. It is now accepting reservations for August.

