More Sports:

June 11, 2019

MLB All-Star voting: Could the first-place Phillies get shut out?

Only catcher J.T. Realmuto currently has enough support to advance to the second round if the revamped process ended today

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-050619 Evan Habeeb/USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper has always been a streaky player.

The Phillies have been wobbling in their position atop of the NL East lately, but as of Tuesday morning they're still tied for the best record in the division, and the fourth-best record in the National League.

You'd imagine a team playing at a playoff-spot level would have some pretty good players, maybe even a couple starting All-Stars.

MORE SPORTS: Mapping the Phillies' biggest needs for help at the trade deadline

And yet, when the 2019 Google MLB All-Star Ballot (what?) released its first update on National League All-Star voting Tuesday afternoon, things weren't looking great for the Phils' best players.

At the eight non-pitching positions, only one Phillies player – J.T. Realmuto – is currently positioned to reach the second stage of voting, which begins later this month. The top three vote-getters at each position (including the top nine outfielders) reach the second stage. Realmuto is currently third among catchers, hanging on to a scant 4,000-vote lead over the Cardinals' Yadier Molina:

In short, the Phillies are one strong push for Molina from getting shut out of the All-Star Game's final round of voting. Who are they, the Marlins?

If we want to take the optimist's approach, it makes sense that Realmuto is the guy with a shot at advancing. He's been phenomenal. If he plays 162 games, the 23-year-old is on pace for 25 HRs and 88 RBIs, both of which would be career-bests. His dWAR (1.0) is the highest it's been since 2015, and his caught stealing percentage (48%) is the best in Major League Baseball, and the best mark of his career.

So, it's neat that the team's best two-way player is getting his props.

MORE: Washington's Matisse Thybulle linked strongly to Sixers in mock drafts

On the flip side, Rhys Hoskins is seventh in voting at first base, Jean Segura is fifth in voting at shortstop, Cesar Hernandez is fourth (but not a close fourth) in voting at second base, and Bryce Harper is a close 10th in the outfield. Harper represents the team's second-best chance, sitting just 4,000 votes shy of qualifying for the second round of voting. But there are plenty of outfielders ahead of Harper on that list who are having substantially better seasons.

And this is happening, which is weird:

Ultimately, All-Star voting doesn't matter. The Phillies put this specific team together with an eye towards the postseason, not some mid-summer pageant. But it's kind of surprising to see a first-place team with playoff aspirations strikeout in such a big way in All-Star voting. Maybe its worth noting, if only because it gives you an idea of how this team is composed: a bunch of good-to-great players who, when they're on a roll, know how to click and string together some wins.

Or, you know, it means the Phillies don't have any genuine stars this season, and they're doomed to fall apart in the second half. Take your pick.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia All-Star Game Voting J.T. Realmuto Baseball Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved