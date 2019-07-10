More Sports:

July 10, 2019

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Where are the Phillies heading into the second half?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Gabe-Kapler_071019_usat Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler.

The Phillies will come out of the All-Star break this weekend with a lot of work left to do if they want to make it to the postseason in Year 1 of the Bryce Harper Era.

Sure, they currently hold the second wild card spot, with the division-rival Nationals holding the top spot, but they've been falling down the standings at an alarming pace. And, going forward, the Phillies (47-43) will have to do better if they hope to hold off all the teams (seven) within five games of them.

There hasn't been a whole lot of baseball played since we last posted our rankings, but there were apparently enough games before the start of the break for the power rankings to change slightly heading into the second half of the season.

MORE: Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline | Phillies' Gabe Kapler says Jake Arrieta will continue to pitch through elbow injury | What they're saying: How aggressive will the Phillies be at the trade deadline?

Not every outlet posted updated rankings this week, but let's take a look at the ones who did...

• MLB Power Rankings •


OUTLET
WRITER		PREVIOUS 
(CHANGE)		WHAT THEY'RE SAYING...

13

Sporting News
Joe Rivera		9 (-4)The currently-not-very-good Phillies enter the All-Star break in third place in the NL East. Part of that is their 8-14 record since June 14. They could use more pitching help all around, too.

14

CBS Sports
Matt Snyder		15 (+1)The only two series wins they've had in the last month came against the Mets.

14

Sports Illustrated
Emma Baccellieri
13 (-1)---

14

Rotoworld
Drew Silva		15 (+1)The Phillies are 14-19 since the beginning of June and have dropped to third place in the NL East standings, behind the first-place Braves and the red-hot Nationals... As a whole, Phillies pitchers have combined for a 4.64 ERA, which ranks 19th among all MLB clubs. They've given up 153 home runs, the most in the National League and third-most in the majors, behind only the Orioles and Mariners.

16

ESPN
Staff		15 (-1)The Phillies continue to permit a startling number of home runs and could sail past the National League record ... before September! Last season's Phillies allowed 171 home runs; only six big league teams allowed fewer. The current Phillies could pass that mark later this month. Blame Bryce Harper all you like, but with six Phillies having already given up double-digit home runs -- matching the team's 2018 total -- it is the pitching staff that has been a bigger issue.

18

Bleacher Report
Joel Reuter		17 (-1)---

MORE: Paul Hagen: Some random Phillies thoughts heading into the MLB All-Star break

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Power Rankings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Business

Hahnemann closing maternity ward on Friday — even as Philly judge orders the facility remain open
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department

Food & Drink

Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list
Musi BYOB South Philly

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT

Illness

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks
sun allergies

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved