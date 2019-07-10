MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Where are the Phillies heading into the second half?

The Phillies will come out of the All-Star break this weekend with a lot of work left to do if they want to make it to the postseason in Year 1 of the Bryce Harper Era.

Sure, they currently hold the second wild card spot, with the division-rival Nationals holding the top spot, but they've been falling down the standings at an alarming pace. And, going forward, the Phillies (47-43) will have to do better if they hope to hold off all the teams (seven) within five games of them.

There hasn't been a whole lot of baseball played since we last posted our rankings, but there were apparently enough games before the start of the break for the power rankings to change slightly heading into the second half of the season.

Not every outlet posted updated rankings this week, but let's take a look at the ones who did...

• MLB Power Rankings •



OUTLET

WRITER PREVIOUS

(CHANGE) WHAT THEY'RE SAYING... 13 Sporting News

Joe Rivera 9 (-4) The currently-not-very-good Phillies enter the All-Star break in third place in the NL East. Part of that is their 8-14 record since June 14. They could use more pitching help all around, too.

14 CBS Sports

Matt Snyder 15 (+1) The only two series wins they've had in the last month came against the Mets.

14 Sports Illustrated

Emma Baccellieri

13 (-1) --- 14 Rotoworld

Drew Silva 15 (+1) The Phillies are 14-19 since the beginning of June and have dropped to third place in the NL East standings, behind the first-place Braves and the red-hot Nationals... As a whole, Phillies pitchers have combined for a 4.64 ERA, which ranks 19th among all MLB clubs. They've given up 153 home runs, the most in the National League and third-most in the majors, behind only the Orioles and Mariners.

16 ESPN

Staff 15 (-1) The Phillies continue to permit a startling number of home runs and could sail past the National League record ... before September! Last season's Phillies allowed 171 home runs; only six big league teams allowed fewer. The current Phillies could pass that mark later this month. Blame Bryce Harper all you like, but with six Phillies having already given up double-digit home runs -- matching the team's 2018 total -- it is the pitching staff that has been a bigger issue.

18 Bleacher Report

Joel Reuter 17 (-1) ---



