More Sports:

October 21, 2019

Joe Girardi the 'clear favorite' to become Phillies next manager, report says

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Joe-Girardi_102119_usat Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports, File

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi could be the next manager of the Phillies.

The Phillies are still in "win now" mode.

At least that's the message from those in the know, as the team has brought championship winning manager Joe Girardi back for a second interview Monday.

It makes sense — seeing a division rival in the World Series after you stole their best player and spent a quarter of a billion dollars on players probably tends to make a baseball team feel like they need to "win now."

And, with other teams taking their time, the Phillies may have an advantage toward locking up Girardi by simply being more aggressive.

Veteran leadership and experience appear to be atop the priority list for candidates to replace Gabe Kapler, who took over the Phillies as his first managerial job. Under Kapler, the Phillies were barely a .500 team and fell well short of expectations after a riveting offseason set them sky high.

Two other experienced managers — Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker — have interviewed recently as well, but owner John Middleton, according to another tweet from Heyman, prefers Girardi, the youngest of the three at 55.

In another Yankees connection, Philly looks to be snatching a top scout from the Bronx Bombers to head their mostly inept scouting department, according to NBC Sports' Jim Salisbury.

If the second interview with Girardi goes well, the first puzzle piece of the Phillies 2019 offseason could fall into place sometime pretty soon.

MORE: Odds for Phillies' next manager: Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi are heavy favorites | Phillies appear to be returning to convention as they interview three veteran managers | Kevin Cooney: Nothing about Phillies press conference showed 'organization working in harmony'

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Joe Girardi Gabe Kapler John Middleton

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Investigations

Baby shot and critically wounded while in car in North Philadelphia
11-month-old shot North Philadelphia

Mental Health

Study links blood pressure medication to suicide risk, but some health experts are skeptical
blood pressure medication suicide

Phillies

Joe Girardi the 'clear favorite' to become Phillies next manager, report says
Joe-Girardi_102119_usat

Food & Drink

McGillin's owner Christopher Mullins Jr. stars in new Modelo commercial
McGillin's featured in new Modelo beer commercial

Arts & Culture

Costume from 'The Handmaid's Tale' on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Designs for Different Futures at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved