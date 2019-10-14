More Sports:

October 14, 2019

Phillies appear to be returning to convention as they interview three veteran managers this week

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Buck-Showalter-Dusty-Baker-Phillies_USAT_101419 Mitch Stringer/USA Today Sports

Will one of the above men — Dusty Baker or Buck Showalter — become the Phillies next manager?

There seems to be a trend among Philadelphia sport franchise front offices. To take a bold, outside-the-box chance and then revert back to the conventional immediately.

The Eagles tried Chip Kelly (who was surely unconventional) in 2013, only to bring back Andy Reid's disciple in Doug Pederson in 2016. It won them a Super Bowl.

The Sixers tried "The Process" with master tanker Sam Hinkie in 2013 as well, only to swap to NBA veteran GM Bryan Colangelo. While the move to Colengelo didn't exactly work, the team is currently a title contender.

In Philadelphia two years ago, the rebuilding Phillies took a chance on then 41-year-old former player Gabe Kapler — an analytically-minded modern manager to pair with their analytically-minded modern GM Matt Klentak. The experiment didn't work and Kapler was fired last week after back-to-back .500(ish) seasons.

But true to form, it sounds like the Phillies are heading back toward convention with their next hire.

A trio of veteran MLB skippers — all of whom are household names among even casual baseball fans — are slated to interview for the open position this week in Philadelphia.

All three of the above tweeted about managers have ample experience and varying degrees of success. They also all have playoff experience and subscribe mostly to the old school book of managing. Let's take a brief look at each as we await more news regarding the interview process over the course of this week.

Buck Showalter

Age: 63

Awards: AL Manager of the Year (3 times)

Highest level of success: Division Series

Teams managed: Yankees (1992-1995), 313-268 record
Diamondbacks (1998-2000), 250-236 record
Rangers (2003-2006), 319-329 record
Orioles (2010-2018), 669-684 record

Postseason record: 9-14

Connection to Phillies: Worked with several front office members including Andy MacPhail and Klentak in Baltimore

Dusty Baker

Age: 70

Awards: NL Manager of the Year (3 times)

Highest level of success: World Series loss

Teams managed: Giants (1993-2002), 840-715 record
Cubs (2003-2006), 326-322 record
Reds (2008-2013), 509-463 record
Nationals (2016-2017), 192-132 record

Postseason record: 23-32

Connection to Phillies: Coached Bryce Harper for two seasons 

Joe Girardi

Age: 55

Awards: NL Manager of the Year, World Series Champion

Highest level of success: World Series win (2009)

Teams managed: Marlins (2006), 78-84 record
Yankees (2008-2017), 910-710 record

Postseason record: 28-24

Connection to Phillies: "Strong connection" to Phillies president Andy MacPhail from days in Chicago

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Joe Girardi Dusty Baker Gabe Kapler Buck Showalter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Environment

New Jersey turns down permits for proposed 120-mile natural gas pipeline
Penneast pipeline new jersey

Prevention

Could helmetless tackling training reduce football head injuries
Helmetless Tackling Football

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

TV

Billy Porter introduces 'Delaware Daddy' Joe Biden in 'SNL' cold open
Joe Biden Woody Harrelson 'SNL' Delaware

Food & Drink

Enjoy pumpkin beers, cocktails and foods at party outside Urban Farmer
Urban Farmer pumpkin beer festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved