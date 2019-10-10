Report: Gabe Kapler will not return as Phillies manager

Well, the debate over who is to blame for the Phillies failure of a season in 2019 seems to have concluded. The team seems to have pegged its scapegoat as reports surfaced Thursday morning that manager Gabe Kapler will be let go by the Phillies.

This report from the Inquirer writer comes not long after NBCS Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported that he heard that a decision and announcement would come sometime Thursday.

The report was confirmed with a press release from the Phillies a few minutes later. Here's a bit of it, with thoughts from GM Matt Klentak who is clearly not going anywhere himself.

“On behalf of everyone in our Baseball Operations department, I want to thank Kap for his tireless commitment to the Phillies over the last two years,” said General Manager Matt Klentak. “When we hired Kap, it was our goal to develop a positive, forward-thinking and collaborative culture throughout the organization that would allow us to compete with the best teams in the league year in and year out. While we have fallen short in the win column for the last two years, I can confidently say that Kap’s efforts have established a strong and sustainable foundation for this organization moving forward. In the coming weeks, John, Andy and I will work diligently with others in our Baseball Operations department to find the right individual to build upon the existing foundation and bring a championship home to Philadelphia.”

The release also says that Charlie Manuel will not return as pitching coach in 2020, among a total house cleaning of the coaching staff:

Pitching coach Chris Young will not return in that position in 2020 and hitting coach Charlie Manuel will resume his role as senior advisor to the general manager. The remainder of the coaching staff has been invited back for the 2020 season: Bobby Dickerson (infield), Craig Driver (bullpen catcher/receiving), Paco Figueroa (first base), Jim Gott (bullpen), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting), Dave Lundquist (assistant pitching), Bob Stumpo (bullpen catcher/catching), Rob Thomson (bench) and Dusty Wathan (third base).

Kapler was a younger, less conventional hire when he took over in 2018, leading the Phillies to back-to-back mediocre seasons: first 80-82 and then a one-win improvement to 81-81. Philly famously spend hundreds of millions of dollars on Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and a slew of others while also improving the team via trade to pretty much no avail.

A bevy of injuries and a barely serviceable (if that) starting pitching staff made the Phillies' improved line up more or less irrelevant. Kapler did the best he could, sometimes tinkering perhaps a bit too much to try and whip the team into competing shape.

World Series winning manager Charlie Manuel was even deputized to come in as the team's hitting coach in August but it really did little good as Philly fell out of Wild Card contention as the fall arrived.

Kapler has been a lightning rod for debate since his hire here by GM Matt Klentak, using analytics more than nearly every other manager in baseball — a controversial approach in old school Philadelphia.

With the season in the rearview, many in Philadelphia were starting to get frustrated by the long delay. More than half a dozen other teams made decisions on managers before the Phillies did, and John Middleton — the team's managing partner — seemed to be quite unsure on how to handle the decision. But he made one, it seems, and now the Phillies can focus on 2020 instead of looking back at 2019.

There seem to be a bevy of high profile candidates for the job that have been floating around with openings in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City and San Diego. World Series winners Joe Girardi and John Farrell appear to be on the midst of being hired again.

Joe Maddon, recently fired from Chicago, is also a name to watch as the Phillies begin their search for a new skipper. So is former Orioles manager Buck Showalter, who has a connection to the organization via it's GM Klentak — the two worked together in Baltimore.

