October 25, 2023

Five free agent bats the Phillies could target to upgrade their lineup in 2024

The Phillies have an aggressive front office and should be in the mix when free agency begins. Which hitters could they target?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-rumors-Shohei-Ohtani_102523_USAT D. Ross Cameron/USA Today Sports

Will the Phillies go all out in free agency again?

The Phillies can't look fans in the eyes and run it back in 2024 without making some kind of upgrade — can they? 

Most of the team is locked in for years to come, so opportunities for improvement will require creativity, and a lot of cash.

The infield is basically set — though first base is up in the air. Will Bryce Harper keep playing there or return to right field? Will the team bring back Rhys Hoskins?

The outfield has a lot of potential cogs but could use improving — at least potentially in the place of Johan Rojas who was a huge liability offensively in the postseason. Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh will probably be back starting, leaving one starting outfield spot to upgrade.

Pos.PlayerYears left
CJ.T. Realmuto2
1B/OFBryce Harper8
2BBryson Stott4 (arbitration)
SSTrea Turner10
3BAlec Bohm3 (arbitration)
DH/OFKyle Schwarber2
OFBrandon Marsh4 (arbitration)
OFNick Castellanos3
OFJohan Rojas5 (arbitration)


As you can see, the starting nine from the NLCS is pretty locked in. 

We'll take a look at the big name starting pitchers the Phillies could target in free agency later this week, but first we'll take a quick peak at five hitters who are likely to be available when free agency opens five days after the World Series ends. The team should be able to wiggle at least one slot in the batting order open for an upgrade:

Shohei Ohtani, SP, DH

This is the big prize this offseason and Phillies fans will at least be willing the front office to be in the mix. We'll mention him here as a hitter, as his elbow surgery will keep him off the mound in 2024, but he will be able to hit. If the Phillies can get him on board for his bat and stash him as a potential ace two seasons from now it might be a way to get the fans excited again after October's heartbreak. For what it's worth, Ohtani led the AL in homers (44) and on base percentage (.412) while leading the entire majors in slugging  (.654) and OPS (1.066). 

There is a downside — the Phils would have to either trade away Kyle Schwarber (or maybe Castellanos), or play him in right field all season.

Cody Bellinger, OF

A one-time Rookie of the Year and MVP, Bellinger is coming off his best season since 2019. He helped make the Cubs relevant down the stretch this fall and hit .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBI. Bellinger would fit pretty well into the 2024 Phillies, assuming his mutual option in Chicago gets turned down. He could play left field, leaving Brandon Marsh in center and Castellanos in right — with Harper remaining at first base. Bellinger is 28 years old.

Michael Brantley, OF

Brantley isn't a top of the line free agent but the career .298 hitter knows how to win in the postseason and could be a veteran addition to play in the outfield for a team that had outfield questions in 2023. He is 36, and has had injury issues of late, but if he can be had on a team-friendly deal it could be beneficial.

Joey Gallo, 1B/OF

If the Phillies like Schwarber and want another three true outcome hitter, Gallo plays in the outfield and first base which would allow the Phils to move Bryce Harper wherever they'd like. He is a masher — he hit 198 homers before turning 30 — but also is not a guy who can hit for average — he is a career .197 hitter. He has a lot of strikeouts, like Castellanos, and a lot of walks, like Schwarber.

Max Kepler, OF

Kepler isn't the biggest name out there but he might be the right kind of addition for the Phillies offense. He's got a decent combination of power (26 homers, 78 RBI per 162 games), and is coming off a .260 season at the plate, a career high for the lifelong Twin. 

