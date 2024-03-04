MLB rumors: Phillies interested in Cy Young winner Blake Snell

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is still on the free agent market. Coming off a year in San Diego where he led the majors with a 2.35 ERA, Snell has yet to find a new club. In a free agent breakdown at USA Today, veteran reporter Bob Nightengale linked Snell with the Phillies, writing that "The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in Blake Snell, but only on a one-year or short-term contract."

While that report came on Sunday, it does mesh well with Monday morning's news that the Phillies inked ace Zack Wheeler to a three-year contract extension worth $126 million. They don't want even more long-term money tied up in their rotation given Wheeler's new deal and the seven-year contract worth $172 million that Aaron Nola signed earlier this offseason.

It's curious that a pitcher of Snell's caliber, entering his age-31 season, has a market this flattened, but the Phillies are in a position to pounce on that. They're all in on a path back to the World Series and Snell would certainly aid their quest for the Fall Classic.

