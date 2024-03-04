More Sports:

March 04, 2024

MLB rumors: Phillies interested in Cy Young winner Blake Snell

With big money tied up to the front of their rotation, would the Phillies sign Blake Snell to a short-term contract?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Blake-Snell Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports

Could the Phillies swoop in and sign Cy Young winner Blake Snell?

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is still on the free agent market. Coming off a year in San Diego where he led the majors with a 2.35 ERA, Snell has yet to find a new club. In a free agent breakdown at USA Today, veteran reporter Bob Nightengale linked Snell with the Phillies, writing that "The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in Blake Snell, but only on a one-year or short-term contract."

While that report came on Sunday, it does mesh well with Monday morning's news that the Phillies inked ace Zack Wheeler to a three-year contract extension worth $126 million. They don't want even more long-term money tied up in their rotation given Wheeler's new deal and the seven-year contract worth $172 million that Aaron Nola signed earlier this offseason.

It's curious that a pitcher of Snell's caliber, entering his age-31 season, has a market this flattened, but the Phillies are in a position to pounce on that. They're all in on a path back to the World Series and Snell would certainly aid their quest for the Fall Classic.

MORE: Details of Wheeler's contract extension

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Blake Snell MLB Rumors

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

I-95 reopens after multivehicle crash causes closures Sunday morning
i-95 multi-vehicle crash road closure

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Illness

People with COVID-19 can stop isolating once they are fever free and feeling better, CDC says
COVID-19 Isolation CDC

Arts & Culture

Atlantic City to debut its largest mural in June
atlantic city largest mural

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April
Philadelphia Show 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved