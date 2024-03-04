More Sports:

March 04, 2024

Report: Phillies sign Zack Wheeler to contract extension

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will reportedly bypass free agency next offseason and sign a three-year contract extension with the team.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Zack-Wheeler-Contract-Extension Joe Rondone/USA Today Sports

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have reportedly agreed to a contract extension.

Zack Wheeler will be in Philadelphia for the long haul. Wheeler and the Phillies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension according to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney. Wheeler would've been a free agent next offseason and instead of having a year where both he and the organization danced around the issue, the Phils did right by their best pitcher. 

Wheeler's extension is for $126 million over three years, keeping him in Philly through 2027. It's the largest average annual salary for any contract extension ever, per Olney

Wheeler originally signed a five-year deal worth $118 million ahead of the 2020 season and has been worth every penny. Wheeler has a 3.06 ERA in 101 starts as a Phillie. He finished second in National League Cy Young voting in 2021 and sixth in 2023. 

Wheeler was nails during the 2023 postseason, too. He sported a 1.95 ERA in five games (four starts) across 27.2 innings with 35 strikeouts against just three walks.

This is a developing story...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Zack Wheeler

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

I-95 reopens after multivehicle crash causes closures Sunday morning
i-95 multi-vehicle crash road closure

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Illness

People with COVID-19 can stop isolating once they are fever free and feeling better, CDC says
COVID-19 Isolation CDC

Arts & Culture

Atlantic City to debut its largest mural in June
atlantic city largest mural

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April
Philadelphia Show 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved