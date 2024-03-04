Report: Phillies sign Zack Wheeler to contract extension

Zack Wheeler will be in Philadelphia for the long haul. Wheeler and the Phillies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension according to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney. Wheeler would've been a free agent next offseason and instead of having a year where both he and the organization danced around the issue, the Phils did right by their best pitcher.

Wheeler's extension is for $126 million over three years, keeping him in Philly through 2027. It's the largest average annual salary for any contract extension ever, per Olney.

Wheeler originally signed a five-year deal worth $118 million ahead of the 2020 season and has been worth every penny. Wheeler has a 3.06 ERA in 101 starts as a Phillie. He finished second in National League Cy Young voting in 2021 and sixth in 2023.

Wheeler was nails during the 2023 postseason, too. He sported a 1.95 ERA in five games (four starts) across 27.2 innings with 35 strikeouts against just three walks.

This is a developing story...

