Bryson Stott, Phanatic reveal new Philly-themed Nike Dunks

Ahead of Wednesday night's big 11-4 win over the visiting Texas Rangers, the Phillies put sneakerheads throughout the Delaware Valley on alert with help from the Phanatic and Bryson Stott:

With the tag "For Philly, By Philly," the Nike Dunk Low 'Philly' sneakers were designed by the shoe and apparel giant alongside local shops Lapstone & Hammer and Creme, which are set to release the shoes next week on Thursday, May 30.

They'll go on sale at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park and select other sneaker boutiques across the city a couple of days later on Saturday, June 1, retailing at $135, per Sole Retriever.

The new Dunks make use of a white and gray colorway in different combinations of leather and suede to stand out. They also feature green laces with gold tips that have Philadelphia's geographic coordinates printed on them, and colorful "PHILLY" tags on the heels where the Nike wordmark typically goes.

Nike Dunks are pretty hot items in the sneaker space, but are also just as plentiful in their colors and variations. Still, it's always cool to get a unique pair, especially when the aim of its design is closer to home.

The Phanatic, as seen in the video above, even got his own pair, too, and was wearing them on the field and above the Phillies' dugout during Wednesday night's game.

Nike had previously produced another set of Phillies-inspired Dunks in 2022, designing a powder blue pair with a maroon swoosh as a nod to the team's throwback uniforms, and with the unique touch of a cheesesteak and the Liberty Bell on the inside of either tongue.

These new 'Philly' Dunks are inspired by the city on the whole, but will definitely be popping up and looking right at home down at the sports complex soon.

