More Health:

May 23, 2024

Decaf coffee often contains chemical that may cause cancer, advocacy groups say

The most common method for removing caffeine involves methylene chloride, which has been linked to various adverse health issues.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Coffee
decaf chemicals cancer Igor Haritanovich/Pexels

The most common way to produce decaffeinated coffee involves using methylene chloride, a chemical linked to cancer. At least two other, non-chemical methods of decaffeination exist.

Feeling virtuous because you've switched to decaf for your morning brew? Then you might be dismayed to learn that a common process used to strip caffeine from coffee beans involves a chemical that has been linked to detrimental health effects.

Approximately 10% of Americans – 26 million people – drink decaf coffee, which is most frequently made using the so-called "European method." This process involves steaming raw, green coffee beans until the pores open and then soaking them in chemicals, including methylene chloride, which bonds to caffeine and removes it.

MORE: Drinking fluoridated water during pregnancy may harm fetal brain development, study finds

The level of the compound left after the process is "well below" the concentration allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the American Chemical Society. Methylene chloride, however, may be a carcinogen, although not enough research has been done to determine at what level of exposure. The compound can harm the eyes, skin, liver and heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA filed a petition in January advocating for the ban or restriction of several solvents, including methylene chloride, in American food and drugs, because they have been linked to cancer in humans and animals. The Environmental Defense Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Center for Environmental Health and Environmental Working Group are backing the push. In late April, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized a ban on its use in paint strippers.

Companies do not have to disclose whether they use chemicals during decaffeination, but the Clean Label Project, a nonprofit with the mission of bringing truth and transparency to food and product labeling, lists on its website brands they have tested for the presence of methylene chloride.

At least two other, chemical-free ways to make decaf coffee exist. The Swiss Water method soaks green coffee beans in water for a long period, slowly draining the caffeine from them. The CO2 method uses carbon dioxide to extract caffeine from coffee beans.

But decaf coffee does not mean it is entirely caffeine free. Decaffeination removes 97% or more, but not all, of the caffeine.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Coffee Philadelphia Cancer Chemicals FDA

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A group of volunteers together

How volunteering can help you grow personally and professionally
Purchased - Medical doctor talking to a patient about health

How socioeconomic factors shape health outcomes in minority communities

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Lawsuits claim dozens of children were abused at Pa. juvenile detention facilities
Pennsylvania Youth Detention

Travel

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

There's a better treatment for lazy eye than the standard approach, study finds
Lazy Eye Treatment

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia's Wilma Theater takes home Tony award
Wilma Theater Tony

Phillies

Bryson Stott, Phanatic reveal new Philly-themed Nike Dunks
Phillie-Phanatic.jpg

Food & Drink

Rodin Museum reopens garden bar Friday
Rodin garden bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved